Two Hazlehurst residents were arrested on July 13 in a joint effort of the Warren County Sheriff’s office and the Vicksburg Police Department. At about 6 p.m. on July 13, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, along with Vicksburg Police Department Detective Mario Grady, stopped a 2019 Ford Mustang on Interstate 20 Westbound at the Clay Street exit. According to reports, the vehicle was pulled over due to a smoke cover placed over its license plate, which obscured it from view.

WARREN COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO