This Guy Cheated On His Girlfriend After She Gave Him One Of Her Kidneys, And It's Honestly Too Much

Colleen said that while it was her choice to donate her kidney to her ex-boyfriend, she clarified, "He didn't technically ask me for a kidney but pretty much opened the door for me to get tested." She said that her ex-boyfriend was upfront about his condition, and showed her brochures on who to call if she wanted to find out if she was a match to donate.

Ultimately, Colleen said that she chose to donate her kidney to improve her then-boyfriend's quality of life, and said, "I saw how his day-to-day was and how much he was struggling health-wise so that already convinced me to want to help him the best way I can."