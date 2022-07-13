ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Guy Cheated On His Girlfriend After She Gave Him One Of Her Kidneys, And It's Honestly Too Much

By Maya Ogolini
 4 days ago

Helping out the people you love is important, but sometimes, your kind gesture leads you somewhere you never expected.

Kieferpix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Recently, TikToker Colleen Le shared her own good deed with an unexpected outcome. In a video , Colleen ( @colleeeniie ) celebrated her boyfriend getting a second chance at life after she donated her kidney to him before suddenly revealing that he cheated on her afterward.

@colleeeniie / Via tiktok.com

Colleen's video currently has 9.7M views, 2.5M likes, and a comment section both shocked and supportive.

@colleeeniie / Via tiktok.com

I spoke with Colleen, a 30-year-old account executive based in Yorba Linda, California. Colleen said that she had met her ex-boyfriend in 2015 and decided to donate her kidney to him after a few months of dating. Colleen added that at the time, it felt important to move quickly, and said, "At the time we met, he was already going through peritoneal dialysis, which meant his kidney function was already at less than 5%, so I felt like it was urgent and he needed a kidney as soon as possible."

Colleen said that while it was her choice to donate her kidney to her ex-boyfriend, she clarified, "He didn't technically ask me for a kidney but pretty much opened the door for me to get tested." She said that her ex-boyfriend was upfront about his condition, and showed her brochures on who to call if she wanted to find out if she was a match to donate.

Ultimately, Colleen said that she chose to donate her kidney to improve her then-boyfriend's quality of life, and said, "I saw how his day-to-day was and how much he was struggling health-wise so that already convinced me to want to help him the best way I can."

Colleen Le

Colleen said that after donating her kidney to her ex-boyfriend, their relationship felt relatively the same until nearly seven months after her operation. Colleen said that her ex-boyfriend, who had previously been away at a bachelor party, came to her home unannounced to tell her that he had cheated on her. Colleen said, "My initial reaction was hurt and betrayal. He was a hardcore Christian and always stuck to his morals throughout our relationship, so it definitely shocked me that he would betray me like that after everything I've done for him. I felt incredibly backstabbed and taken advantage of."

Despite her hurt, Colleen said that she tried to give her ex-boyfriend a second chance, though she in retrospect added, "Honestly, thinking back, I don't know why I thought giving him another chance would work out our relationship when my trust in him was completely shattered."

Three months after this, the two were in an argument on the phone when Colleen said that her ex-boyfriend suddenly wanted to stop talking and read the Bible together. Colleen said, "I told him, 'No, can we just talk it out?' That right there triggered him so much that he just pretty much broke up with me and said, 'If God wanted us to be together, then we'll find a way back together in the end.'" He then hung up the phone and proceeded to block Colleen's number, as well as all of her social media accounts.

Colleen Le

Colleen said that she was at a low point after the breakup and that the pain was exacerbated by the fact that she had donated her kidney to her ex-boyfriend. She said, "I really thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with him and loved him so much that I saved his life. Just the fact that he cut ties with me so easily and made me feel like I never existed in his life was really hard to get over."

After two months of no contact, Colleen said that her ex-boyfriend reached out to her to try and grab lunch around the year anniversary of her kidney donation, though she never responded. She said, "I didn't respond because I felt like he only reached out to me over guilt." Colleen said that even after everything, she doesn't regret giving her ex-boyfriend her kidney, and said, "Despite the outcome of everything, I still wouldn't take back saving his life."

Colleen Le

Colleen said that she was inspired to share her story on TikTok after downloading the app in 2020 and hearing other people share their own traumatic experiences. She said, "It inspired me to do the same. I thought it was funny to make satire out of a traumatic experience."

Colleen added that she was shocked by the enormous response that the video received, and said, "I didn't think it was going to get viral the way it did. Most of the responses to the video were really positive, heartfelt, and sweet, and some have said that it gave them hope. It feels amazing to know that my videos are giving them hope and having them believe that despite all the hurt, everything will be okay in the end."

@colleeeniie / Via tiktok.com

