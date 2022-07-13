ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The 'Amazon Coat' Is 45% Off At The Orolay Prime Day Sale

By Griffin Wynne
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ghf5d_0geJoURk00
Orolay children's unisex hooded down coat , Orolay women's thickened down jacke t and Orolay men's down jacket all on sale for Prime Day.

At the risk of sounding like my mother, summer really is the time to buy your winter gear. This is especially true on Prime Day, when an array of Orolay jackets — including parkas for women, men and kids — are up to 52% off.

Orolay is perhaps best known for its women’s thickened down jacket (also known as the “Amazon Coat”), but you may not know that the brand also offers a pleasing assortment of sporty ski jackets, parkas for little ones and trendy cropped puffers in bright colors and patterns.

While winter may be the last thing you want to think about in the middle of July, saving money on cold-weather gear now will keep you feeling warm and fuzzy year round. Ahead, shop some of the top-rated Orolay styles on sale for Prime Day.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1

Orolay women's thickened down jacket (45% off)

$109.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)

2

Orolay men's thickened down jacket hooded winter coat (30% off)

$104.99 at Amazon (originally $149.99)

3

Orolay children's unisex hooded down coat (50% off)

$69.99 at Amazon (originally $139.99)

4

Orolay men's down jacket (30% off)

$90.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)

5

Orolay women's cheetah cropped winter puffer down jacket (30% off)

$90.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)

6

Orolay men's mountain waterproof ski jacket (30% off)

$97.99 at Amazon (originally $139.99)

7

Orolay women's double breasted trench coat (52% off)

$62.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)

8

Orolay women's thickened puffer down coat (37% off)

$100.79 at Amazon (originally 159.99)

9

Orolay women's winter down jacket with faux fur trim (36% off)

$76.79 at Amazon (originally $119.99)

10

Oroaly womens winter oversized short down jacket (30% off)

$55.99 at Amazon (originally $79.99)

Comments / 0

Related
womansday.com

This $36 Amazon Dress Gets Me Stopped on the Street

On my way to the subway one recent morning, a woman approached me and said something that prompted me to take my AirPods out. “What?!” I yelled back, because this is New York, and we don’t usually talk to or acknowledge each other except in rare emergencies. “I love your dress!” she said. After I thanked her and revealed, in a slightly embarrassed tone, that it was from Amazon, she whipped her phone out right there on the spot, looked it up, and added it to her cart. Am I...an influencer? I thought, as I continued my walk to the Q train.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day has come to an end. Amazon said that millions of deals were available...
SHOPPING
TheStreet

Amazon Delivers Some Bad News for the Economy

For several decades, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report operated on a model of unfettered growth. Since coming onto the scene in 1994, the e-commerce giant has continued expanding to not only push out many independent retailers but singlehandedly take up 45% of the American e-commerce market. Periods of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Jackets#Huffpost Shopping
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
Joel Eisenberg

List of Walmart Location Closings in 2022

U.S. closures continue to increase during the current calendar year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, Yahoo.com, Walmart.com, and QuerySprout.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Kristen Walters

Famous clothing brand closing dozens stores across the US

A famous clothing brand recently announced that it would be closing at least 40 store locations across the US this year. It was recently announced that Chicos, a famous clothing brand for women, is set to close more than 40 stores across the United States. The company made the announcement earlier this week, citing challenges in the current retail environment.
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Amazon Just Put Hundreds of Summer Dresses on Sale For up to 75% Off — These 5 Are Worth Buying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Having just celebrated the 4th of July, summer is officially here! And it’s not too late to update your summer wardrobe. Amazon just put a bunch of their branded summer dresses on sale, and with bright tropical prints and flowy fits, these dresses are about to become your new favorite summertime go-to. Perfect for the beach, a night out, or even a summer wedding, these five dresses need to be on your radar for...
SHOPPING
HuffPost

HuffPost

98K+
Followers
5K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy