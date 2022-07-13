The 'Amazon Coat' Is 45% Off At The Orolay Prime Day Sale

Orolay children's unisex hooded down coat , Orolay women's thickened down jacke t and Orolay men's down jacket all on sale for Prime Day.

At the risk of sounding like my mother, summer really is the time to buy your winter gear. This is especially true on Prime Day, when an array of Orolay jackets — including parkas for women, men and kids — are up to 52% off.

Orolay is perhaps best known for its women’s thickened down jacket (also known as the “Amazon Coat”), but you may not know that the brand also offers a pleasing assortment of sporty ski jackets, parkas for little ones and trendy cropped puffers in bright colors and patterns.

While winter may be the last thing you want to think about in the middle of July, saving money on cold-weather gear now will keep you feeling warm and fuzzy year round. Ahead, shop some of the top-rated Orolay styles on sale for Prime Day.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1

Orolay women's thickened down jacket (45% off)

$109.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)

2

Orolay men's thickened down jacket hooded winter coat (30% off)

$104.99 at Amazon (originally $149.99)

3

Orolay children's unisex hooded down coat (50% off)

$69.99 at Amazon (originally $139.99)

4

Orolay men's down jacket (30% off)

$90.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)

5

Orolay women's cheetah cropped winter puffer down jacket (30% off)

$90.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)

6

Orolay men's mountain waterproof ski jacket (30% off)

$97.99 at Amazon (originally $139.99)

7

Orolay women's double breasted trench coat (52% off)

$62.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)

8

Orolay women's thickened puffer down coat (37% off)

$100.79 at Amazon (originally 159.99)

9

Orolay women's winter down jacket with faux fur trim (36% off)

$76.79 at Amazon (originally $119.99)

10

Oroaly womens winter oversized short down jacket (30% off)

$55.99 at Amazon (originally $79.99)