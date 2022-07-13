ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
J-Hope Drops Explosive Teaser for ‘Arson’ Video: Watch

By Gil Kaufman
 4 days ago
J-Hope Courtesy of BIGHIT

BTS‘ J-Hope dropped a provocative 30-second teaser for his eagerly anticipated solo single “Arson” on Wednesday morning (July 13). The preview of the latest offering from the K-pop superstar’s upcoming Jack in the Box solo album features slow-motion footage of two cars bursting into flames.

Over a shuffling beat J-Hope sings “let’s burn … it’s done” as well as the song’s title followed by a line of Korean rapping in the first look at the Lee Suho-directed clip. The latest sneak peek comes after J-Hope unveiled a series of concept photos this weekend that set a grim scene for the “Arson” video.

In it, the singer poses next to a wrecked car that is in flames. Dressed in a clean white jumpsuit, he gazes into the camera while leaning up against the trashed car with a cloudy sky looming in the background. Another set of images show Hope standing alone amidst the wreckage in the middle of the night while wearing charred clothing.

“Arson” is the second single from Jack in the Box, which a previous press release described as “encountering the world outside the box and standing at the crossroads agonizing which path he should take.” The singer recently revealed the 10-song track list for Jack in the Box, which is scheduled for released on July 15 through Big Hit Music. The set’s first single, “More,” dropped in early July.

“More” jumped from 14 to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated July 16), powered by Twitter, leading for the first time and making the singer-songwriter the second member of BTS to score a solo leader on the list. The track, released July 1, led with 3.1 million Twitter mentions in the July 1-7 tracking week (up 666%), according to Twitter.

Watch the “Arson” teaser below.

