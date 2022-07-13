Mandy Moore Called Out The Emmys After “This Is Us” Was Shockingly Snubbed, And Here Are A Ton Of Other Shows That Missed Out On Nominations Too

That’s one way to strike a chord. Blake Jenner of “Glee” fame got hit with a DUI charge after police in Burbank, Calif., caught the actor driving above the legal limit last Saturday, July 9, according to a TMZ exclusive published today. The allegations, as described to TMZ by the Burbank Police Department, are that the 29-year-old Miami native caught the attention of on-duty officers after he sped through a red light at 11:30 p.m. He was then asked to undergo sobriety testing — which he evidently failed. The “Billy Boy” star was then arrested and booked for a DUI, though he was...

BURBANK, CA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO