Sadie Sink Received No Emmy Nominations For Her Performance In The “Dear Billy” Episode Of “Stranger Things” And Fans Aren’t Happy

This Is Us had its series finale back in May, and the show provided fans six seasons worth of an emotional roller coaster ride courtesy of the Pearson family. Mandy Moore, who played matriarch Rebecca Pearson, gave an especially moving performance during the final season, in which her character battled Alzheimer’s Disease and eventually died. Her performance was so affecting that many fans are infuriated that neither she nor the show received any Emmy nominations today. (The nominees in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series are Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Laura Linney for Ozark, Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show, and Zendaya for Euphoria.)

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO