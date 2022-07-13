ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Sadie Sink Received No Emmy Nominations For Her Performance In The “Dear Billy” Episode Of “Stranger Things” And Fans Aren’t Happy

By Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uf4Jn_0geJnfF400

On Tuesday, the highly anticipated list of 2022 Emmy Award nominees was unveiled.

JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) to host along with Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma https://t.co/OQKagg44tS

@TelevisionAcad 03:30 PM - 12 Jul 2022

And among the acclaimed shows that bagged several nominations, hit Netflix series Stranger Things received a whopping 13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmelL_0geJnfF400
Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The fourth season of the leading sci-fi show, which was created by the Duffer Brothers, began streaming in May. It was ultimately released in two parts: Volume 1, which consisted of the first seven episodes, and Volume 2, the two-part finale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZaOwp_0geJnfF400
David Livingston / Getty Images

And it’s safe to say that the overall success of this season was recognized by the Emmys, as it was nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, Outstanding Music Supervision for the fourth episode — which largely features Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” — and many more .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsoUN_0geJnfF400
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Netflix

However, among the impressive list of nominations, Stranger Things received no accolades for its actors specifically, which include Millie Bobby Brown as Jane "Eleven" Hopper, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11KBJS_0geJnfF400
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The show also stars Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and David Harbour as Jim Hopper, as well as many other renowned actors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tid21_0geJnfF400
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Now, countless fans are arguing that the stars’ performances in Season 4: Volume 1 — which, unlike Volume 2, was eligible for Emmy nomination — have been “snubbed,” particularly citing Millie, Caleb, Gaten, and Sadie. As Volume 2 was not released until after the submission cutoff, neither of the final two episodes were in the running for nominations this year, though they reportedly will compete in next year’s race.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOAEc_0geJnfF400
Paula Lobo / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“no emmy nomination for sadie sink, caleb mclaughlin, millie bobby brown and gaten matarazzo is my villain origin story,” read one viral tweet.

no emmy nomination for sadie sink, caleb mclaughlin, millie bobby brown and gaten matarazzo is my villain origin story.

@upsidecitys 03:53 PM - 12 Jul 2022

Many fans suggested that Sadie in particular was “ robbed ” of the accolade, specifically highlighting her performance in “Dear Billy.” (Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHgo1_0geJnfF400
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

The incredibly moving episode — which is currently listed on IMDb as one of the highest rated of the series — sees Sadie’s character, Max, essentially racing against time as the season’s villain, Vecna, plots to kill her.

sadie sink as max mayfield in stranger things 4, chapter four: dear billy.

@picsofsadie 09:51 PM - 12 Jul 2022

Max poignantly writes letters to the most important people in her life as she accepts the fact that she might die. In an especially emotional sequence, she visits the grave of her late brother, Billy, and reads her note out loud.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPQSG_0geJnfF400
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images,

And the final moments of the episode are perhaps the most incredible, with the group ultimately learning that playing Max's favorite song — Kate Bush’s " Running Up That Hill " — has the potential to save her from Vecna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mCniB_0geJnfF400
Netflix

Fans and critics have called Max the “ standout character ” of the season, namely for her amazing performance in “Dear Billy.” As a result, several people were outraged to learn that she wasn’t nominated for an Emmy.

DEAR BILLY IS THE BEST EPISODE IN STRANGER THINGS. THE LAST 5 MINUTES? FUCKING CHEF'S KISS. A TRUE CINEMA. SADIE SINK YOU ARE PHENOMENAL #StrangerThings4

@tewkstogo 11:59 AM - 27 May 2022

manifesting sadie sink getting a emmy for her outstanding performance in dear billy.

@CINEMACUNTS 03:37 PM - 28 May 2022

“dear billy” being one of the best episodes this season, the little montage of max’s memories made me cry so much, the running scene whilst running up that hill was playing a MASTERPIECE. #StrangerThings4

@fioredisoles 02:35 PM - 28 May 2022

“Sadie Sink not being nominated for an Emmy for ‘Dear Billy’ is a fucking CRIME,” one person tweeted.

Sadie Sink not being nominated for an Emmy for “Dear Billy” is a fucking CRIME

@_rosevin 04:51 PM - 12 Jul 2022

“sadie deserved supporting actress cmon now,” wrote another.

@PopBase sadie deserved supporting actress cmon now

@spermedx3 07:13 PM - 12 Jul 2022

Others suggested that the young star had unfairly been snubbed, questioning why the Emmys appeared to recognize all aspects of the episode but the acting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Op7Fl_0geJnfF400
Netflix

In a similar vein, many fans have also accused the Emmys of snubbing Millie Bobby Brown, who delivered an incredible performance in several key scenes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0yr9_0geJnfF400
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Fans were particularly impressed by Millie’s character’s dynamic with Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Henry Creel, aka Vecna. The duo were in several scenes together over the season, many of which left her “ terrified ,” Jamie revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZpqG_0geJnfF400
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Jamie previously told Variety of Millie’s reaction to his terrifying transformation into the monster: “She was terrified, like, literally terrified, and when she saw Vecna, she burst into tears and she said, 'That’s not my friend. I don’t know who this person is anymore. Where’s he gone?'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20dhPh_0geJnfF400
Netflix

And as well as her fear-ridden scenes, Millie delivered an incredible performance in the final installment of Volume 1, where her character overpowers Henry’s as she sends him to the Upside Down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gxJF_0geJnfF400
Netflix

“millie bobby brown deserved that emmy nomination,” one person wrote.

millie bobby brown deserved that emmy nomination… #EmmyNominations

@imilliepics 04:30 PM - 12 Jul 2022

“fuck the academy ur gonna tell me that SADIE SINK and MILLIE BOBBY BROWN dont deserve an emmy after this?” one user wrote alongside stills from some of the most memorable scenes.

fuck the academy ur gonna tell me that SADIE SINK and MILLIE BOBBY BROWN dont deserve an emmy after this? #emmys #milliebobbybrown #sadiesink

@stredxits 07:10 PM - 12 Jul 2022

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy Nominations

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Emmy Award nominations have been announced and a handful of talented actors are up for their first trophy. Quinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, and Sheryl Lee Ralph are among those nominated for the first time. Brunson has two individual nominations for Abbott Elementary, one for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series and another for Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. The series itself is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, making Quinta Brunson the first Black woman to receive three Comedy Emmy nominations, according to Variety. More from VIBE.com'Young And The...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Perry Mason' Season 2 Adds 'CSI' Fan Favorite

Wallace Langham is joining the HBO family for the second season of Perry Mason. Deadline reports that the CSI fan favorite, who also appears on Apple TV+'s Physical and For All Mankind, as well as Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, will recur as Melville Phipps in the upcoming second season of the HBO reimagining of classic characters.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

2022 Emmy Nominations: The Complete List

CIt's time to honor the best in TV over this past year. The 2022 Emmy nominees represent the best of what we watched, streamed, binged and then re-watched over another pandemic-affected year. On Tuesday, the Television Academy and hosts Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove unveiled nominations for the 74th Primetime...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Max Mayfield
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Melissa Fumero
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
Person
Kate Bush
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston Got Disappointing News When Emmy Nominations Were Announced

Jennifer Aniston had a mixed morning on Tuesday when the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced. She was nominated, but not for what she would expect to be. She was snubbed for her performance as Alex Levy on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show Season 2 but was nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for the Friends HBO Max reunion special. The 74th Emmy Awards will air on NBC Monday, Sept. 12.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Nominations#Emmys#Emmy Award#Television Academy#Nurphoto Nurphoto#The Duffer Brothers
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘This Is Us’ Fans Furious as Show, Mandy Moore, Snubbed by Emmys: “It Just Doesn’t Make Sense”

This Is Us had its series finale back in May, and the show provided fans six seasons worth of an emotional roller coaster ride courtesy of the Pearson family. Mandy Moore, who played matriarch Rebecca Pearson, gave an especially moving performance during the final season, in which her character battled Alzheimer’s Disease and eventually died. Her performance was so affecting that many fans are infuriated that neither she nor the show received any Emmy nominations today. (The nominees in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series are Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, Laura Linney for Ozark, Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Reese Witherspoon for The Morning Show, and Zendaya for Euphoria.)
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Anthony Anderson reacts to Black-ish Emmys snub on air: 'Can you believe that s---?'

Anthony Anderson has a "bone to pick" with the Television Academy after his popular sitcom Black-ish was widely snubbed during Tuesday's Emmy nominations. "You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America's sweetheart: Me. That's right, me, Anthony Anderson, and neither did my show, Black-ish, or my co-star, Tracee Ellis Ross. Can you believe that s---, mama?" the actor asked his mother, Doris Bowman, who was in the audience as he performed his opening monologue on Tuesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Armie Hammer has been 'cut off' from family dynasty

Armie Hammer has reportedly been "cut off" from his family, leading him to land a job selling timeshares at a resort in the Cayman Islands. A hotel flyer was posted on social media with a photograph of someone who closely resembled the actor working as a concierge. Armie's lawyer denied it was him, but days later, sources have confirmed to multiple outlets that the actor is selling timeshares at Morritt's Resort.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

How to watch the Emmy Awards 2022

The forthcoming 74th Emmy Awards will celebrate the best in television across a variety of genres. Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) announced the nominations for this year’s ceremomy today (12 July) via livestream on the Emmys site and YouTube via the Television Academy. HBO...
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Stranger Things 4 scores 13 Emmy nominations, but actors are snubbed

Stranger Things season 4 earned an impressive amount of Emmy nominations — just none for the actors. Netflix's mega hit scored a whopping 13 nominations, including the biggie for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as a slew of technical nods. At the same time, stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink (the clear standout of the fourth season) remained snubbed.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Demascus’: Martin Lawrence Joins AMC Series As Recurring

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence is set for a key recurring role opposite Okieriete Onaodowan AMC’s Demascus, the half-hour comedic sci-fi series from playwright Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm and AMC Studios. The six-episode series is set to premiere next year on AMC and AMC+. Created by Chisholm, Demascus follows Demascus...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Emmy-Nominated Cast Reveal What Creator Mike White Has Told Them About Potential Season 3 Returns & Spinoffs

Click here to read the full article. Seven out of the eight Emmy-nominated performers from HBO’s The White Lotus aren’t in Season 2, but creator Mike White has teased to some of their potential future storylines. The HBO limited series came up strong at the Primetime Emmy noms today, earning a total 20, making it the second-highest lauded series this year after HBO’s Succession (25) and tying with AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso.  2022 Emmy Nominations: Deadline’s Complete Coverage Of the eight cast members nominated, five were in the Supporting Actress category alone: Connie Britton (Nicole Mossbacher), Alexandra Daddario (Rachel Patton), Natasha Rothwell (Belinda Lindsey), Sydney Sweeney...
NFL
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

10K+
Followers
993
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy