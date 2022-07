EASTON, Md. - Police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a July 3 shooting that left his uncle dead. Easton Police Department detectives, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force, took Jalyn E. Barney into custody in Baltimore City. Barney was served with an arrest warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in a violent crime. He was then released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.

EASTON, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO