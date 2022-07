Tacoma, WA (7/16/22) – The Tacoma Rainiers (37-51) had their win streak halted at two on Saturday, as the Oklahoma City Dodgers (52-37) grabbed a 3-2 series lead with an 8-4 decision. The finale on Sunday will be the final game for the clubs prior to the All-Star Break.

TACOMA, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO