More than 200 motivated cannabis business people gathered in Asbury Park this week for NJ Cannabis Insider’s first networking event since the legal weed market this spring. “I’ve been coming to these [NJ Cannabis Insider] networking events since they launched four years ago. And it’s here, whether I’m introducing people to other people, or I’m introduced to someone new, it’s how I do my marketing,” said Stacey Udell, a partner at HBK CPAs who was among three speakers who talked about their business networking strategies at the July 14 event. “It’s how I grow my network.”

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO