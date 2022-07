If the Milwaukee Brewers plan on making the postseason, they better hope that this player in particular breaks out of their recent slump. The Milwaukee Brewers have made it to the postseason in each of the past four seasons, and this year could be a difficult one for them. They hold a 50-41 record as of July 16 and are just 1.5 games ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the NL Central.

