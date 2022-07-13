ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Haula Acquired from Boston | RELEASE

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Devils send forward Pavel Zacha to Bruins in the trade. The New Jersey Devils today acquired forward Erik Haula via trade from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Pavel Zacha. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Haula, 31, joins the Devils after...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Avalanche Signs Brad Hunt

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Brad Hunt to a two-year contract through the 2023-24 season. Hunt, 33, appeared in 50 games for the Vancouver Canucks this past season, recording 17 points (3g/14a). Signed by the Edmonton Oilers as a free agent on July 6, 2013, Hunt has collected 76 points (22g54a) in 241 career NHL games with Edmonton, St. Louis, Nashville, Vegas, Minnesota and Vancouver. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound defenseman has also played in four career postseason contests, making his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut as a member of the Wild on Aug. 2, 2020 at Vancouver. Hunt set career highs in goals (8), points (19) and games played (59) during the 2019-20 campaign with Minnesota and ranked third among team defensemen with 10 power-play points.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Wild Signs Forward Liam Ohgren to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Liam Ohgren to a three-year, entry-level contract. Ohgren, 18 (1/28/04), collected 58 points (33-25=58) and a plus-41 rating in 30 games with Djurgarden in the Swedish Junior League in...
NHL
FanSided

FOX airs shockingly insensitive promo during Yankees-Red Sox

Saturday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox was a nationally-televised vehicle. The hope was the bitter rivals would pick up where they left off in Friday’s thrilling season-opener, when Boston won in improbable fashion in extra innings after the Yankees (repeatedly) failed to come through with runners in scoring position late in the game.
BOSTON, MA
93.7 The Fan

Pens continue all-in moves for coming season

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Coming into the offseason there were a couple of roads the Pens could have traveled. A few days after free agency it’s completely clear what their plans are. It’s about winning now, this year, with this core. It didn’t stop after committing $121.75...
NHL
NHL

Team Navy Tops Team Gold as Predators Development Camp Concludes

Luke Evangelista tallied twice and Yaroslav Askarov stopped every shot he faced in regulation as Team Navy captured a 7-4 victory over Team Gold in Friday's Prospect Showcase Game at Ford Ice Center Bellevue. Prospects Cole O'Hara, Alex Campbell, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine, Jachym Kondelik and Matt Miller also found the back...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Firkus making name for himself as Kraken prospect

SEATTLE -- Jagger Firkus has yet to play his first NHL game, but the 18-year-old Seattle Kraken forward prospect already has a catchy nickname and has been compared to one of the top scorers in the League. "He scores goals, and he scores goals in a lot of different ways,"...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Beecher's promise as Bruins prospect goes beyond offensive numbers

BOSTON -- To find John Beecher's name on the list of leading scorers from a stacked University of Michigan hockey team last season, one needs to scroll down. Way down. From Matty Beniers (43 points) and Brendan Brisson (42) and Luke Hughes (39) to Owen Power (32), all of them fellow first-round NHL Draft picks, to where Beecher and his 15 points can be found tied for 12th.
NHL
NHL

How to stream the 2022 French Connection Tournament

The event will stream on Sabres.com and the team's social channels beginning at 9:15 a.m. on July 16. Watch live as Buffalo Sabres prospects compete in this year's 3-on-3 French Connection Tournament at LECOM Harborcenter. •. Buffalo Sabres fans can stream the annual 3-on-3 French Connection Tournament live beginning at 9:15...
NHL
NHL

Capitals advancing coaching opportunities for women at development camp

Schuler participated in the staff meetings with Capitals coach Peter Laviolette and Scott Allen, coach of Hershey of the American Hockey League, where they reviewed practice planning and tactical packages. She also had individual discussions with Capitals assistants Kevin McCarthy and Blaine Forsythe about neutral-zone play and penalty-killing techniques. "It's...
DULUTH, MN
NHL

Nathaniel Brooks Excited to Begin NHL Journey with Coyotes

Skill Development Coach joins club following completion of internship last season. Last September, Nathaniel Brooks hoped he was accelerating his path to the NHL by participating in the Arizona Coyotes' coaching internship program. Less than a year later, he's officially part of the pack. Brooks was named the Coyotes' new...
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Kraken Sign Veteran Forward

Seattle adds depth forward John Hayden, signing former Buffalo Sabre to one-year, two-way deal at $750,000 AAV. He has proved a physical two-way player over six NHL seasons. Continuing to build out its system of players, the Kraken signed NHL-tested forward John Hayden to a one-year two-way contract at $750,000 average annual value) Friday. The 6-foot-3 played for Buffalo last season and has appeared in 240 NHL games over the last six seasons.
NHL
NHL

Color of Hockey: Diversity in guest coaches at Ducks development camp

Part of growing NHL effort to open coaching doors for people of color, women. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Sam Uisprapassorn and former NHL player Emerson Etem, who were Anaheim Ducks guest coaches and part of an effort to increase diversity in professional hockey's coaching ranks.
HOCKEY
NHL

Weinrich Keeps Close Eye on Defensive Prospects | DEV CAMP

A defenseman himself, he has a particular affinity for the defensive prospects in the Devils system. Devils development coach Eric Weinrich spends a lot of time in Michigan. Not because he lives there, but the Michigan University roster boasts a couple of Devils prospects. Like many development coaches, Weinrich's job takes him on the road to catch up with players in the Devils' system, to check in on their progress, get to know them off the ice and watch their games.
NHL

