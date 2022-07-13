Newborn found dead in alley in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police have identified the man who pointed a handgun at officers and people at a north Phoenix Red Roof Inn on Friday. Jayden Bush, 26, was walking through a parking lot with another man when he was recognized by a security guard sitting in a nearby vehicle around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Bush had previously been banned from the property for trespassing, so the guard asked Bush to leave. He told officers that he saw Bush had a gun in his waistband. The guard got back into his car and saw Bush point the gun at him. While calling the police, the guard followed Bush into the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn near I-17 and Bell Road.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO