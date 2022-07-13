ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Newborn found dead in alley in Phoenix, police say

By AZFamily Digital News Staff, Emily Van de Riet
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) – Police in Phoenix said a newborn was found dead in an alley near Grand Canyon University early Tuesday morning. Police received a call around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday from someone who came across the infant’s...

Comments / 10

BLM LMFAO
4d ago

you can drop a baby off at a hospital or fire station but yet they did this? this should be a capital offense. may the baby RIP

Reply
8
 

