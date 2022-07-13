ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Simpson grateful to Selena Gomez after babysitting her daughter at Olivia Rodrigo’s concert

By Daniel Neira
 4 days ago

Jessica Simpson is showing her appreciation for Selena Gomez , after being the best babysitter to her 10-year-old daughter Maxwell Johnson , and taking her to her first concert ever.

The 42-year-old star, who recently celebrated her birthday and wrote a special self-love message , revealed that her daughter became friends with Selena’s little sister, and the Emmy nominee offered to take the pair to Olivia Rodrigo’s concert, as she is currently on her ‘SOUR’ tour around the world.

“So she went with Selena,” Jessica explained, “She met a really good friend of Selena’s little sister, so Max got to go to her first concert.”

“Thank you Olivia Rodrigo for that show,” she added, “And thank you Selena for being a great babysitter.”

The Hollywood star has two little sisters. Her mom Mandy Teefey shares 9-year-old Gracie Elliot Teefey with Brian Teefey, while her dad Ricardo Joel Gomez shares 8-year-old Victoria Gomez with Sara Gomez.

And while Jessica also confessed that she wanted to share the experience of going to her daughter’s first concert, she was grateful that Selena was there to take care of Maxwell.

“I always thought it was going to be me as her first concert,” Jessica admitted, “But she’s 10 years old. She got to see a live show.”

And it seems like this new generation of Hollywood stars are always planning fun events, with Jessica’s daughter also attending North West’s birthday , where the kids “went camping in the wilderness,” as it was revealed by Kim Kardashian.

“She wanted it to be really spooky. And she wanted, like, these mannequin heads. And she taught everyone—there was a whole class that she taught her friends how to do special effects wounds and scars,” Kim said about North’s birthday party.

