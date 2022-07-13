ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey shares a rare makeup-free selfie while wearing pajamas

By Shirley Gómez
After killing it with her looks in Italy, Mariah Carey took to social media to share a makeup-free selfie. The 52-year-old icon rocked a purple leopard-print button-down pajama, let her hair down and bare face to enjoy a quiet moment after her busy weekend at the Alta Moda show. “A quiet moment,” she captioned her post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d61zT_0geJjvGI00 Mariah Carey

Carey’s selfie comes after meeting with Kris Jenner during Dolce & Gabbana’s event. The momager posted a photo with Mariah , wearing a white gown and minimal jewelry. At the same time, the singer looked regal in an all-black ensemble, an oversized crown, matching necklace, and earrings.

“Me and Mariah… Go back like babies with pacifiers,” Kris wrote on Instagram, referencing the lyrics from her remix of ‘Fantasy,’ to which Mariah responded in the comments, “Keepin‘ Fantasies hot like fiiiire,” adding fire and heart emojis.

Fans of both celebrities shared their excitement about the interaction in the comment section, including Khloe Kardashian, who wrote “QUEENS,” adding, “Ok this is EVERYTHING” and “Are you well? I am not.”

Last month, Mariah Carey brought the house down during the 2022 BET Awards . The singer surprised the audience by performing next to Latto in the song “Big Energy.” The tune samples Carey’s 1995 hit “Fantasy” — Mariah’s song also samples Tom Tom Club’s 1981 “Genius of Love.”

The Latina Diva appeared behind a screen curtain wearing a skin-tight dress while hitting her legendary whistle notes.

Carey’s performance comes after TMZ reported that the singer is being sued for at least $20 million for copyright infringement by Andy Stone for her famous song “All I want for Christmas.”

The songwriter claims he co-wrote and recorded a song called “All I Want For Christmas Is You” before Carey released her song under the same name that would go down in history.

According to the lawsuit obtained by the media outlet, Stone believes his song inspired Carey’s, and he wants a part of her profits. He recorded his song in 1989 in Nashville, and the group Vince Vance & The Valiants recorded it and even made a music video.

Comments / 8

Don'tEvenGoTher
4d ago

That’s not makeup free (if that’s the pic). She has on eyeliner , blush, and it’s clearly a filter.

Reply
8
TagNBagtheBody
3d ago

OMG!! Why is she even still being talked about… She’s Done.. BEEN DONE FOR MANY YEARS..🤮

Reply
4
