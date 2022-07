*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My cousin was married for ten years when she found out her husband had been cheating on her. She felt devastated. She felt like she had failed as a wife and she didn't know how she could ever trust him again. They talked about getting divorced, but in the end, they decided to try to work things out.

