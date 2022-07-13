ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

2 people in Marion County develop probable monkeypox cases

By Shari Rudavsky, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ufup0_0geJia0U00

Two people in Marion County have what are thought to be the first two cases of the rare monkeypox disease in the county, health officials announced Wednesday.

Considered "probable" cases for now, the two would bring the total number of cases in the state to at least 12.

An infectious disease that causes a rash resembling pimples or blisters, monkeypox has been confirmed in 929 people in the United States this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

More: Indiana has recorded 5 cases of monkeypox, according to the CDC

The disease can be spread through direct contact with the rash of an infected person or through prolonged face-to-face contact with someone who has the disease, Marion County Public Health Department officials said in an email.

The overall risk of transmission here, however, is "very low," said Dr. Virginia Caine, director and chief medical officer of the department.

Those who have been infected are asked to isolate and their close contacts may be asked to quarantine. The disease can be treated with the antiviral drugs used to prevent against smallpox.

Contact IndyStar reporter Shari Rudavsky at shari.rudavsky@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook and on Twitter : @srudavsky.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 2 people in Marion County develop probable monkeypox cases

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Marion County, IN
Health
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
County
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Antiviral#Indianapolis Star
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy