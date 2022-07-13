Rock legend to play Franklin

From waterfalls to wine, get away from it all in the North Georgia Mountains. For the ultimate adults-only weekend getaway, Blue Ridge, Georgia, about 90 minutes north of Atlanta, is the go-to destination for savoring football Saturdays with friends, adventurous outings, brewery tastings and outdoor fire pit gatherings. Offering several major trail systems, including access to the Appalachian Trail which extends for more than 2,000 miles to Maine through many of the states on the Eastern Seaboard, this is a hiker’s paradise where nature sets the scene for good times. Pursue these paths for outdoor explorations on one of the many trails in a system of over 300 miles, including short trails suitable for beginning hikers. Then wind down with sudsy sips at local breweries and tasting rooms before continuing the adventure, cooling off with excursions to nearby waterfalls. Top off the day with unbeatable Blue Ridge eats, including the nation’s #1 barbecue restaurant.

BLUE RIDGE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO