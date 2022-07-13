ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NC

Rock legend to play Franklin

By SMN staff
Smoky Mountain News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounding member of rock icons The Replacements and a longtime member of Guns N’...

smokymountainnews.com

carolinacurtaincall.com

REVIEW: West Side Story

An American Classic Plays Throughout July at Flat Rock Playhouse. Some stories just never get old, and Flat Rock Playhouse is telling the classic West Side Story this month with a cast of young actors who not only sing and dance to our delight but pluck at our heartstrings when true love is tragic.
FLAT ROCK, NC
WSOC Charlotte

6 spots perfect for tubing

We can’t think of a better way to cool off and relax on a hot summer’s day than floating down a clear mountain river. If that sounds refreshing to you, see our list below for a few of our favorite places to go tubing. Many places require or...
WYFF4.com

2 more Upstate restaurants announce closures

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two more restaurants in the Upstate have announced closures. New England Seafood Of Greenville closed earlier this month. A Facebook post on the restaurant's page didn't give a reason for the closure but did say they are considering doing a food truck. And from the comments...
GREENVILLE, SC
Franklin, NC
Franklin, NC
theonefeather.com

Tribal Council funds championship ring for Robbinsville standout

This spring, Zoie Shuler set the 1A NCHSAA (North Carolina High School Athletic Association) record for the triple jump on her way to claiming two championships in Greensboro. During her sophomore campaign, Shuler won the state championship for indoor long jump, outdoor long jump, and outdoor triple jump – three titles in just a few months. This came after what Shuler considered a ‘disappointing’ outing her freshman season, where she finished as the state runner-up in both long jump and triple jump.
ROBBINSVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Dabo Swinney introduces new restaurant in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Dabo Swinney was on hand to debut Clemson’s newest restaurant, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, Wednesday evening as a franchise partner with the Lousiana-based restaurant. The restaurant, which is expected to officially open in late fall, is located at 403 College Avenue in Clemson. That’s...
CLEMSON, SC
theonefeather.com

OBITUARY: Jimmy (Bo) Craig

Jimmy (Bo) Craig, 64, of the Big Cove Community, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 14, 2022. A native of Buncombe County and longtime resident of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Garland and Lucille Craig. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Ray Loftin.
CHEROKEE, NC
Tommy Stinson
nctripping.com

80 Fun and Interesting Facts About Asheville (History + More!)

Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. Whether you’re a new visitor or a permanent resident, these facts about Asheville, Noth Carolina will help you better understand this city. After years of enjoying...
ASHEVILLE, NC
northgeorgialiving.com

Blue Ridge, Georgia, for Grownups

From waterfalls to wine, get away from it all in the North Georgia Mountains. For the ultimate adults-only weekend getaway, Blue Ridge, Georgia, about 90 minutes north of Atlanta, is the go-to destination for savoring football Saturdays with friends, adventurous outings, brewery tastings and outdoor fire pit gatherings. Offering several major trail systems, including access to the Appalachian Trail which extends for more than 2,000 miles to Maine through many of the states on the Eastern Seaboard, this is a hiker’s paradise where nature sets the scene for good times. Pursue these paths for outdoor explorations on one of the many trails in a system of over 300 miles, including short trails suitable for beginning hikers. Then wind down with sudsy sips at local breweries and tasting rooms before continuing the adventure, cooling off with excursions to nearby waterfalls. Top off the day with unbeatable Blue Ridge eats, including the nation’s #1 barbecue restaurant.
BLUE RIDGE, GA
Mountain Xpress

Is the French Broad River safe for swimming?

Nothing sparks an online debate among Asheville-based social media groups faster than a question concerning the cleanliness of the French Broad River. Advocates for water activities say they’ve spent countless hours in the river without so much as a tummy ache, while opponents maintain that they wouldn’t dare stick a toe in the water. And being a local doesn’t necessarily put someone on one side of the dispute or the other.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

VIDEO: Bear sightings on the rise in western NC

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the time of year where bear sightings are more common - and police in western North Carolina are sharing tips for people who may have bears regularly on their property. Waynesville Police Department said to avoid bears in your area, secure your garbage...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Green in brief: Morrow Landing to offer new French Broad access near Brevard

Those floating the French Broad River in Transylvania County will gain a new place to get on or off the water thanks to Conserving Carolina. The Hendersonville-based nonprofit has purchased a 1.25-acre property near Brevard, to be known as Morrow Landing, for use as a public river access point. The...
thesmokies.com

What is the upside down house in Pigeon Forge? A look at what’s inside

The bend of the Parkway shortly after the transition from Sevierville to Pigeon Forge is one of the more surreal stretches of land in the Smokies. Everything appears to be seemingly normal. There are hotels and restaurants – including the McDonalds that sits on the land where my wife and her family lived when she was a young girl.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
my40.tv

Viewer wants to know what is being built along Sweeten Creek Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 100 acres along Sweeten Creek Road just south of the Blue Ridge Parkway are being developed. "What is being built on Sweeten Creek Road across from the Carolina Day Athletic Complex,” a viewer named Allison wrote to Ask 13. The Busbee apartment...
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Search resumes for missing Asheville man in remote McDowell County area

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Crews continued to search for a missing Asheville man on Friday after his car was found in a remote area of McDowell County. Authorities say 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci's silver Toyota Solara was found on July 12 off Curtis Creek Road. The car has been towed to the Asheville Police Department for further investigation.
ASHEVILLE, NC

