1 detained for questioning after massive fire at vacant Hollywood theater

One person was detained for questioning Wednesday after a massive fire at a vacant theater in Hollywood, officials said .

The blaze was reported just before 9 a.m. at the two-story theater built in 1905 located at 1445 North Las Palmas Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Flames were visible from the roof as firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and from above on ladders.

Smoke from the fire blanketed Hollywood on an already overcast morning, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

More than 80 Firefighters responded and eventually pulled back into defensive mode to focus on protecting surrounding buildings, officials said in an alert . They were able to protect several homes, the Hollywood Guest Inn and a multi-family residential building.

“The heavy fire load has compromised the structure and there is a partial collapse (with risk for further collapse),” LAFD said in a later alert .

The building was eventually red-tagged by the L.A. Department of Building and Safety after it suffered significant structural damage.

The blaze was finally extinguished about two hours later, officials said.

The LAFD’s arson team, as well as the Los Angeles Police Department responded and eventually detained one person for questioning, officials said without elaborating.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

