ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 detained for questioning after massive fire at vacant Hollywood theater

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209QBJ_0geJfhiq00

One person was detained for questioning Wednesday after a massive fire at a vacant theater in Hollywood, officials said .

The blaze was reported just before 9 a.m. at the two-story theater built in 1905 located at 1445 North Las Palmas Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Flames were visible from the roof as firefighters battled the blaze from the ground and from above on ladders.

Smoke from the fire blanketed Hollywood on an already overcast morning, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

More than 80 Firefighters responded and eventually pulled back into defensive mode to focus on protecting surrounding buildings, officials said in an alert . They were able to protect several homes, the Hollywood Guest Inn and a multi-family residential building.

“The heavy fire load has compromised the structure and there is a partial collapse (with risk for further collapse),” LAFD said in a later alert .

The building was eventually red-tagged by the L.A. Department of Building and Safety after it suffered significant structural damage.

The blaze was finally extinguished about two hours later, officials said.

The LAFD’s arson team, as well as the Los Angeles Police Department responded and eventually detained one person for questioning, officials said without elaborating.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

1 hurt in Ventura storage yard fire: Fire Department

One person was hurt after a boat, van and storage container burned in Ventura Sunday morning,. The fire was reported at about 11:50 a.m. at Comstock Drive and Ventura Avenue, the Ventura Fire Department said in a news release. The fire “originated in a boat that was under repair” and...
VENTURA, CA
KTLA

LAPD issues community alert following recent street robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning some communities to be on alert in light of recent street robberies and follow-home attacks. The Police Department issued what’s called an “Area Safety Bulletin” Saturday, warning that victims have been followed in areas like Melrose Avenue, the jewelry district in downtown, certain nightclubs and even high-end businesses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed in Mission Hills hit-and-run

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup who fatally struck a motorcyclist in Mission Hills and then fled the scene. The crash happened near the intersection of Rinaldi Street and Sepulveda Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night, according to police. Police say a dark-colored pickup truck traveling westbound on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Massive armored truck jewelry heist in northern LA County

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name. He said that he's one of the victims of the armored truck heist that included one of a kind pieces. The high-end jewelry was last seen at a trade show in the San Mateo Event Center last weekend. Sunday night, merchandise belonging to 18 different jewelers was loaded onto...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Millions in jewels stolen from armored truck in Lancaster

Millions of dollars worth of gems and jewelry were stolen in an armored truck robbery last week in the Antelope Valley, authorities said Sunday. The Brink’s truck was robbed in the early morning on July 11 in Lancaster, said Dana Callahan, a spokeswoman for the security company. The merchandise had been loaded onto the truck […]
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Accident#Lafd#Nexstar Media Inc
KTLA

7-Eleven in Arcadia robbed at gunpoint

A 7-Eleven store in Arcadia was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night, just days after a violent armed robbery spree took place at some of the convenience store’s other locations across the Southland. Just before midnight Saturday, Arcadia police responded to the store on the 200 block of East Live Oak Avenue for a report […]
ARCADIA, CA
Porterville Recorder

2 suspects in deadly California 7-Eleven robberies in jail

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The two men arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores are now in jail, authorities said Saturday. The Santa Ana Police Department released the booking photos of Malik Patt and Jason Payne, both of Los Angeles. Police...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Upland stabbing: Police

One person is dead and another was wounded in a stabbing in Upland Saturday morning. The attack was reported just before 2 a.m., when the Upland Police Department responded to the 200 block of North Second Avenue, police said in a release. At the scene, officers found two people suffering from stab wounds, both of […]
UPLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Deputies investigating man’s killing in Commerce

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the shooting death of a man in Commerce. The man was found unconscious on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound early Sunday morning on the 2200 block of Saybrook Avenue. Paramedics arrived on scene and declared the man deceased. He’s been identified only […]
COMMERCE, CA
KTLA

Woman hit, killed by bus on 101 Freeway in Calabasas: CHP

A woman is dead after she was struck by a bus on the 101 Freeway in Calabasas Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The woman was driving her SUV when it stalled on the northbound freeway just north of Parkway Calabasas around 7:39 p.m., according to Officer Figueroa. When the woman stepped out […]
CALABASAS, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Burbank Man Among 3 Killed in Car Crash

First published in the July 9 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Authorities on Tuesday identified three men, including a Burbank resident, who were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Winnetka over the weekend that injured six other people. The crash, apparently involving excessive speed, was reported around 9 p.m....
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

Whittier restaurants suffering amid spree of break-ins

Orchard’s BBQ and Grill in Whittier was struck by burglars for the third time in 10 months on Thursday, the owner said. And this restaurant isn’t alone; the thieves’ tactics were also used at another nearby restaurant, according to the Whittier Police Department. To make matters worse, beyond the petty cash that was stolen, the […]
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

‘Multiple fights,’ but no gunfire at Knott’s Berry Farm: Police

Knott’s Berry Farm closed Saturday night as the Buena Park Police Department responded to “multiple fights” at the park. While there were reports of gunfire, officers “determined there was no shooting,” police said on Facebook. “Knotts Berry Farm has closed for the night and we ask you avoid the area until further notice,” police added. […]
BUENA PARK, CA
KTLA

KTLA

60K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy