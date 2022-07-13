ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel Clay Public Library eliminates overdue fines

By Brittany Carloni, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
Carmel Clay Public Library started a new chapter: eliminating overdue fines.

The new policy the library announced Wednesday eliminates fines for items returned after their due dates and erases existing overdue fines from library user accounts.

The move comes as Carmel Clay Public Library prepares to reopen the main library on Main Street in mid-September.

“As we prepare to open a wonderful new and expanded version of the library in the fall, we want to make sure that everyone in our community feels welcome and comfortable visiting and using the library and all of its many resources,” library director Bob Swanay said in a news release.

Overdue fines represented a small percentage of revenue for Carmel Clay Public Library, according to the news release.

More in library news:Vonnegut Library to donate 1,000 copies of 'Slaughterhouse-Five' to Florida schools

Other libraries in Hamilton County have made similar moves. Westfield Washington Public Library eliminated overdue fines in August 2020.

Although overdue fines are no more, library patrons still need to pay attention to due dates and due date reminders. Items that are 45 days overdue will be identified as lost and then users will be charged replacement fees, according to the news release.

Indianapolis bookstores:Discover your next summer read at these 8 local Indianapolis bookstores

A grand opening for Carmel Clay Public Library’s Main Library is planned for October. The library’s temporary location at Merchant’s Square off 116th Street will close for service at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31.

Contact IndyStar's Carmel and Westfield reporter Brittany Carloni at brittany.carloni@indystar.com or 317-779-4468. Follow her on Twitter @CarloniBrittany.

