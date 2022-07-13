ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montreal, MO

Karen Mae Luttrell (February 27, 1948 - July 11, 2022)

lakeexpo.com
 4 days ago

Karen Mae Luttrell, daughter of Warren Allee and Lorene Huddleston-Allee, was born, February 27, 1948 in Montreal, Missouri. She departed this life, July 11, 2022 at her home in Pleasant Hope, Missouri at the age of seventy-four years, four months and fourteen days. Karen was united in marriage to...

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
Camdenton, MO
Obituaries
City
Pleasant Hope, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Montreal, MO
City
Camdenton, MO
City
Rogersville, MO
City
Iberia, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Mexico, MO
City
Centralia, MO
lakeexpo.com

4683 Harbor Heights Lane, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Location, location, location! Ideal area as you are right in the middle of Osage Beach close to anything/everything you want but also has a nice neighborhood type feel. Upon driving up to home, you'll note the fantastic curb appeal, flawless landscaping & flat driveway. Entering the home, you'll notice it's well cared for & in immaculate condition, vaulted ceilings, LVP flooring, all stainless steel appliances & covered deck area that overlooks the back yard. Master suite features walk-in tile shower, soaking tub & huge walk-in closet. 3beds/2baths on the main level and downstairs is ready to be framed as it has plans for additional 2beds/1bath, family room, utility room and wet-bar area if desired. Lower level walks out back yard which has a 6' privacy fence. Don't wait any longer; make the move now to live in this ideal location at Lake of the Ozarks!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KTTS

More Details On Deadly Nixa Crash

(KTTS News) — More details are being released about Wednesday’s deadly crash in Nixa that killed 9-year-old Alex Finley. Finley was a fourth grader at John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa. The Christian County Sheriff says the crash happened during a high speed chase. Deputies were trying...
NIXA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
KYTV

Hollister man dies in head on collision in Taney County, Missouri

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Hollister is dead after a head-on collision in Taney County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened just before 4 p.m. at Highway 160 and Homestead Acres Road near Walnut Shade. Investigators say 31-year-old Kenneth Tillman’s car slid all over the road, and then hit another vehicle head-on.
TANEY COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Trial Date Set for Terry Ewens of Eldon

A trial date has been set for a man charged with holding three relatives hostage and killing one of them in a central Missouri home. Terry Ewens of Eldon is set to stand trial in March of next year on charges of first-degree murder, domestic assault, burglary, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

171 Crown Point Lane, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049

Amazingly secluded fixer upper in one of the most desired neighborhoods at the lake! This property includes 4 gentle lake view lots nestled in the woods. Main level has windows lakeside to take advantage of the huge winter views. Trees could be trimmed up in the summertime to open up the view, as well. Great location minutes from the Swim and Tennis Club with lake access, boat ramp, walking path and many more of the Four Seasons amenities. Seller will take offers until Tuesday July 19th at noon. Sellers to respond by 2:00 pm. Sellers have never occupied the property so no seller's disclosures to be provided.
VILLAGE OF FOUR SEASONS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV

Car found submerged at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement at Lake of the Ozarks found a car at the bottom of the lake while searching for a missing person. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are looking for Brian Byrd, a local defense attorney. Byrd was last...
KOLR10 News

Victim of deadly I-44 crash near Republic identified

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 44. The collision happened on Interstate 44 west of Midwest Equipment & Supply on S State Highway N. Laura Sims, 56, was the only driver involved in the crash. Sims was...
REPUBLIC, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman struck and killed by SUV while crossing street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Saturday night at 10:45 pm, Springfield Police responded to an adult woman being struck by an SUV while crossing the street at 4124 W Chestnut Expressway. She died after being transported to a local hospital. Authorities say the male driver underwent an impairment test and no arrests have been made. The Springfield Police […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
abc17news.com

Police search for missing Lake Ozark lawyer

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ) Law enforcement is searching for Brian Byrd, 50, of Lake Ozark. Byrd was last seen in a black Lexus on Sunday leaving his residence off of Sweetwater Dr in Lake Ozark in Camden County. The vehicle has a Missouri license plate EBOZ4G. He was last seen...
LAKE OZARK, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Camden County Authorities Searching for Missing Attorney

The Camden County Sheriff's Office issued a missing person alert on Wednesday, July 13 for Brian Douglas Byrd, 50, of Lake Ozark, Mo. Byrd, an attorney, went missing from Camden County in a black Lexus with Missouri license plate EB0-Z4G. He was last seen wearing a light blue Cardinals shirt,...
KOLR10 News

Authorities: Human remains found in Lake of the Ozarks likely belonged to Camden County man

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.– Authorities said human remains located in Montreal, Missouri likely belong to a man first reported missing from Camden County last week. At about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office along with Jefferson City Police and Missouri State Park Rangers located human remains in an area of the Lake of the Ozarks State Park near McCubbins Point. Those remains are believed to be Tanner Elmore, who was 36.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy