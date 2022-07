WASHINGTON — U.S. inflation reached a 40-year high for June as prices for gas, food and rent increased, according to the latest Consumer Price Index from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday. Consumer prices for all items increased 9.1% for the 12 months ending in June compared to last year, the biggest year-to-year increase since the […] The post U.S. inflation hits a 40-year high in June, but Biden points to decreasing gas prices appeared first on Daily Montanan.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO