Lightning agree to terms with defenseman Ian Cole: report

Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) works to position himself in front of the net against Hurricanes defenseman Ian Cole (28) during a game last November. The two reportedly will be teammates in Tampa now. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

BRANDON — The Lightning’s first move of free agency was shoring up their revamped blue line, reportedly agreeing to terms with defenseman lan Cole on Wednesday.

Cole, 33, agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal, according to the Daily Faceoff.

With Ryan McDonagh traded to Nashville, the acquisition of Cole gives the Lightning another veteran left-shot defenseman.

Cole played 75 games for Carolina last season, notching two goals and 17 assists with a plus-15 and an average ice time of 17:09.

He has played 670 NHL regular-season games with six different teams over his 12-year career. He also has 110 playoff games in nine postseason appearances and was a member of the Penguins teams that won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.

Cole likely will slot in behind Victor Hedman and Mikhail Sergachev on the left side of the Lightning’s defenseman pairings. The Lightning could also lose right-shot defenseman Jan Rutta, who became a free agent when the official signing window opened at noon.

Lightning forward Ondrej Palat is also testing the free-agent market after the team was unable to reach a deal to re-sign him.

