Oakland, OR

FIRE ON ROLLING RIDGE ROAD IN OAKLAND

kqennewsradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday evening at approximately 9:30 p.m. crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association, and fire departments in Sutherlin, Oakland and Fair Oaks...

kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

DRIVER INJURED IN LOG TRUCK WRECK

The driver suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle log truck wreck Thursday morning. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just after 7:00 a.m. the loaded vehicle was headed northeast in the 1600 block of Del Rio Road when the driver drifted off the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side. The wrecked log truck caused damage to utility boxes, a power meter and a fence.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE CREWS DEAL WITH HAY TRAILER FIRE

Firefighters dealt with a hay trailer fire on Interstate 5 southbound on Wednesday night. According to Roseburg Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Babbitt, crews from RFD and Douglas County Fire District No. 2 responded to the fire just south of the Stewart Parkway overpass at around 7:20 p.m. Babbitt said the trailer was hauling approximately 100 bales of hay. The fire extended into a twenty by twenty-foot area of nearby brush.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Douglas Co., July 15

RIDDLE, Ore. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult female found in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female. The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded. Identification and next of kin notification are pending. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.
RIDDLE, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Triangle Lake, July 14

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rock slides just a short distance west of Triangle Lake at approximately 2:30pm after receiving the report of an injured person. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22 year old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail. There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING DEATH: WOMAN FOUND IN COW CREEK

Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found in Cow Creek near Riddle, Thursday afternoon. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 3:30 p.m. they were notified that a deceased person had been found in the creek, in the 9000 block of Cow Creek Road. O’Dell said authorities responded to the scene and confirmed the death.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN WHO WAS PAINTING BIKE PATH YELLOW

Roseburg Police cited a man who was painting a section of the bike path, early Thursday. An RPD report said just after 2:40 a.m. an officer contacted the 32-year old under the Rowe Street bridge. When the officer asked the suspect why he was painting the path yellow, the man stated it was to prevent bicyclists from hitting him. The officer observed a nearby painting which said, “I heart Roseburg”. The man admitted to being responsible for that painting as well. The suspect was cited for second-degree criminal mischief.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE CRASH

A Roseburg man was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 11:20 a.m. a pickup driver made a dangerous left turn in the 1300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, colliding with a sedan. The 78-year old was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for his injuries. He was later transferred to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. The other driver was apparently not hurt.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Woman found dead in Cow Creek, according to Sheriff's Deputies

RIDDLE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in Cow Creek near Riddle. On Wednesday, July 13, around 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office was called out after a dead woman was found in the water in the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road.
RIDDLE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER TRAFFIC CRASH

A woman was taken to the hospital after a traffic crash on Wednesday night. A report from Roseburg Police said just before 5:30 p.m. officers responded to the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Winchester Avenue. A northbound pickup was in the left lane of Stephens when it yielded for an emergency vehicle. The driver behind it did not realize the pickup had stopped and crashed into the back of it.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Missing Person Case in Douglas Co., July 13

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The search and investigation into the disappearance of a Winston woman is ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in the missing person investigation of Kendra Hanks. Kendra was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022. “Any video footage is helpful, even if you don’t believe your system captured anything of significance,” Lt. Brad O’Dell said. “We ask that the community provide the footage and allow investigators the opportunity to review it.” Residents are asked to upload any footage they have using this website address: [www.dcso.com/publichelp]www.dcso.com/publichelp. Those who are unable to upload the footage are encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (541) 440-4458 for assistance. Kendra was last known to be wearing a dark blue tie-dye sweatshirt, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack style purse. Investigators along with Search and Rescue crews have been searching for Kendra since she was last seen. She is described as 5’02” tall weighing approximately 140lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed she was walking to her residence in Winston after leaving her place of employment on Ingram Drive. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information as to her whereabouts or who may have seen Hanks to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4471 referencing case #22-2871 or to email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
WINSTON, OR
kezi.com

Gravel bar on McKenzie River blocks passage

EUGENE, Ore. -- A large gravel bar has formed on McKenzie River and is blocking passage down the river, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The gravel bar currently sits about one mile downstream from the Armitage Park boat launch, officials say. They add the bar is large enough to block nearly the entire width of the river, and say there is absolutely no navigable channel for power boats.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police seeks to ID suspects in burglary investigation

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying suspects in a burglary investigation. The burglary occurred at a residence in the 1400 block of Kincaid around 6:15 p.m. on June 23, 2022. "A victim came home to find the residence had been burglarized...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Coast Guard rescues injured woman near Bandon

BANDON, Ore. -- A woman was rescued by the Coast Guard after a fall on the Oregon coast yesterday afternoon, Coast Guard officials said. Coast Guard officials said a North Bend crew received a request for emergency assistance from Coos County Fire Dispatch just after 2 p.m. on July 13. A 62-year-old woman had reportedly fallen off a rock near Face Rock Scenic Viewpoint in Bandon and hurt their leg and back. The Coast Guard said Coos County Fire Department, the Bandon Police Department and emergency medical responders were present administering medical care to the woman, but were unable to evacuate her due to the rough terrain.
BANDON, OR
KVAL

Wanted man found at campsite, arrested after trying to escape into river

WESTFIR, Ore. — A man wanted for burglarizing a Eugene tactical supply store in May was arrested at a campsite outside of Westfir, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reported. On Tuesday (July 12) afternoon deputies received information that 29-year-old David Joseph Essary was spotted at a campsite in the area of Forest Service Road #19 outside of Westfir. The camp had been located by an Oregon State Police Trooper and the US Marshall’s Service were able to confirm Essary’s presence.
WESTFIR, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR WARRANTS, RESISTING ARREST

A Roseburg woman was jailed for warrants and resisting arrest by Roseburg Police early Thursday. An RPD report said just before 12:50 a.m. the 32-year old was contacted in the 800 block of Northeast Highland Street near the bike path, due to a fire being burned in her camp. An officer was informed that there was a warrant out for the woman’s arrest.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGED SHOPPING CART INCIDENT

A woman was jailed after an alleged shopping cart incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just before 7:30 a.m. an officer contacted the 45-year old on Northwest Boulder Drive. Multiple witnesses had reported that a female was slamming the cart into the door of a nearby business. The suspect said she had hit the door with her cart because she was angry at the workers there for making her move.
ROSEBURG, OR
kpic

When can you mow dry, cured grass? Restrictions change in Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Friday, July 15, 2022, Public Use Restriction Levels will change to MODERATE for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District as well as the public lands within the Umpqua National Forest and Roseburg District BLM are included in the fire season declaration, which imposes certain fire restrictions on the public and industrial operators to help prevent wildfires, Douglas Forest Protective Association announced.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man accused of strangling child to be held until trial

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man charged with assault and strangulation will not be released from jail until at least their trials are over, the Lane County District Attorney’s Office said today. According to the Lane County D.A., the Springfield Police Department responded to a report of an injured child...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Police asking for surveillance video from area where Oregon woman went missing

ROSEBERG Ore. (KPTV) - Police on Tuesday were asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Winston, Oregon. Kendra Hanks was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange Road in the Green District around 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Investigators are now asking business owners and residents in the area of Highway 99, Pepsi Road, SE Main Street, NW Lookingglass Road and Brosi Orchard to check their security cameras which may have captured footage of Kendra on Thursday. The timeframe of interest is 3:45pm-7:00pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
WINSTON, OR
oregontoday.net

Homicide Update, Lane Co., July 12

Lane Co. SO release – UPDATE 07/11/22 – 71 year old Gary Stuart Coulter has been identified as the victim in this case. On Friday, July 8th, shortly after 10:00pm, deputies received a call from a neighbor that they had witnessed a dispute involving two males at a residence in the 44000blk of McKenzie Hwy. Deputies responded and found Coulter on the ground outside with severe injuries. He was transported by paramedics but died a short time later. 37 year old Nickolas Trevor Jessee was identified as a suspect in the assault. Jessee had been staying at the victim’s house on McKenzie Hwy. recently. Jessee fled the scene in a vehicle but returned a short time later before leaving again on foot. On Saturday at about 10:30am a deputy located him a short distance off of the highway approximately a quarter of a mile to the west of the residence. Jessee was taken into custody without incident and ultimately lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges including Murder in the 2nd Degree. – Investigators are at a residence in the 44000blk of McKenzie Hwy. near Leaburg. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly after 10:00pm Friday night that a male had been assaulted. The victim, a male resident in his 70’s, died following the assault. His identity along with specific details about the assault are being withheld at this time. Investigators have identified 37 year old Nickolas Trevor Jessee as a person of interest. Jessee fled the scene prior to investigators arriving, however it is believed that he may still be in the area. Jessee is described as a white male adult standing approximately 5’09” and weighing approximately 170lbs. Law Enforcement resources are continuing to search the area for him. We ask that the public refrain from picking up hitchhikers and immediately report any suspicious activity in the area. If Jessee is spotted, please dial 911. It is not known if Jessee is armed at this time.
LANE COUNTY, OR

