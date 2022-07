PITTSBURGH — Rain showers moving through the area this afternoon will continue this evening and overnight. Rain could be heavy at times with rain continuing through most of our Monday. Due to the rain and possibility of seeing some localized flooding, Monday is anImpact Day. A Flood Watch is also up for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Monongalia, and Washington Counties. Rain will end late Monday with dry, hot, and humid conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO