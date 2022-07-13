ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

McPherson day care provider charged with child endangerment, DUI

By Ryan Newton
 4 days ago

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A McPherson day care provider was charged on Tuesday with one count of DUI and five counts of child endangerment.

Tracy Barr (Courtesy McPherson County Sheriff’s Office)

Last month, McPherson police officers went to the day care home of Tracy Barr .

Police say their investigation revealed the children had left a day care in the 700 block of E. Kansas Avenue and walked to the backyard on Park Street, just around the corner. Someone called authorities about young children and a dog unsupervised in a backyard near a pool.

Officers went to the home and said that Barr, the 47-year-old day care provider, drove up with one of the children in her car. The officers say she was driving under the influence, so they booked her into jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Comments / 1

Ronda Depenbusch
4d ago

I hope she’s never allowed to watch another child as long as she lives . She’s not fit to take care of anything. I hope they throw the book at her !!

