Police have arrested two Anne Arundel County teenagers in Ocean City for a robbery that happened in June and another teenage suspect is still at large. Earlier this week Ocean City Police posted that 19-year-old Takala Robinson of Pasadena, and a 16-year-old boy from Glen Burnie, were two out of three suspects in a June 15 robbery. An 18-year-old had reported to police that the trio engaged him in a conversation before robbing him at gunpoint at 16th Street and Philadelphia Avenue in Ocean City.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO