Wausau, WI

CVA hosts statewide exhibits

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
The "Wisconsin Regional Art Program State Art Exhibit" and the "Statewide Teen Art Mentor Program Exhibit" are now on view through Aug. 27 at the Center for the Visual Arts galleries in Wausau. Image courtesy CVA.

WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts will host the “Wisconsin Regional Art Program State Art Exhibit” and the “Statewide Teen Art Mentor Program Exhibit” now through Aug. 27 at its galleries in Wausau.

WRAP features more than 100 nonprofessional, student and emerging artists from Wisconsin who have competed in regional competitions to be featured at this state exhibit. This includes more than 10 artists from the Wausau area.

STAMP includes high school student artists who also compete in regional competitions to be featured in this show. This includes several local student artists from schools in the area.

“Our goal is for young artists to have the chance to create, and be recognized for their work, as a means to inspire a teen to make art a lifetime pursuit,” said Bobby Walker, coordinator of the local regional STAMP program, in a news release.

If you go

WRAP State Art Exhibit

When: Now through Aug. 27

Where: Caroline S. Marks Gallery & Loft Gallery – Center for the Visual Arts, 427 N. Fourth St., Wausau

Cost: Free entry during regular hours – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays; noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

STAMP Exhibit

When: Now through Aug. 27

Where: Vault Gallery – Center for the Visual Arts

Cost: Free entry

