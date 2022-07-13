ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey, WY

Class of 1982 holds class reunion at Guernsey-Sunrise High School

By Jul 13, 2022
Guernsey Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUERNSEY – The line, “Where did the time go” was the most used line this past year at reunions all over the world and in Guernsey it was no exception for the class who has been part of the graduated class...

guernseygazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
lingleguide.com

Fort Laramie Town Council meeting sees three sworn-in

FORT LARAMIE – The Fort Laramie Town Council held their regular monthly meeting Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Mayor Joyce Evans, Councilmembers Laura Curtsinger and Kelly Loveland were present with Town Clerk/Treasurer Kim Craft. Two familiar faces to the council, Ryon Brown and Mike Doan, were elected to the...
FORT LARAMIE, WY
pcrecordtimes.com

New Wheatland resident comes bearing gifts

WHEATLAND – The Platte County Sheriff’s Department was given some gifts that will make a difference for their law enforcement efforts in Platte County. New Wheatland resident and entrepreneur who has recently purchased the Twin Pines buffalo ranch which has been retitled as the Hoskinson Ranch. He also purchased the HillTop Bar and Grill which will also be seeing a facelift and remodel as Hoskinson is planning to take between 6-9 months to create a restaurant with Scottish cuisine and a “brogue” ambiance which will feature a two-story Loch Ness Monster skeleton. The restaurant will be aptly named, “Nessies.”
WHEATLAND, WY
capcity.news

Fire crews brought out by South Greeley Highway blaze Friday afternoon; cause unknown

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Crews from Laramie County Fire District 1 responded to what appeared to be a grass fire Friday afternoon on South Greeley Highway in Cheyenne. The blaze — located roughly across from the Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne building on 2015 S. Greeley Hwy. — appeared to be largely contained (as of approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday) and had diminished in size from its early intensity, as evidenced by photos on the scene provided by Meals on Wheels Events and Program Coordinator Rhianna Brand.
CHEYENNE, WY
ROCK 96.7

Why Is This Vlogger Touring An Abandoned Douglas, Wyoming Homestead?

One of the things that we all love about Wyoming is its Western History. And a big part of that is the homesteaders that helped to make our state what it is. You can find dozens of abandoned homesteads driving around the state of Wyoming. In fact, one of my favorites is less than an hour away in Esterbrook, a small town outside of Douglas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunrise, WY
Local
Wyoming Education
City
Guernsey, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/14/22 – 7/15/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Gun Stolen From Unlocked Vehicle in Laramie County

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever is behind a vehicle burglary in which a gun was stolen. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred in the 9200 block of Bell Lane sometime between June 22-26. Warner says an unlocked vehicle...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy