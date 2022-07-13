ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Doja Cat loses thousands of Instagram followers after Noah Schnapp TikTok controversy

By Nardine Saad
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JR5Pw_0geJaf8R00
Doja Cat, shown with her Billboard Music Awards in May, took a hit to her Instagram following. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

Singer-rapper Doja Cat’s social-media following has reportedly thinned after she blasted “Stranger Things” star Noah Schnapp last week for exposing their private messages.

According to Social Blade, a social-media stats and analytics website, the “Kiss Me More” and “Need to Know” hitmaker apparently lost about 200,000 followers on Instagram after blasting Schnapp for the leak. The drop took her from 24.34 million to 24.14 million since July 7, the day she addressed the controversy.

However, her following on TikTok — where she posts and jokes more robustly and where the Schnapp spat played out — appeared unchanged over the past week and held steady at approximately 25.5 million followers.

Meanwhile, Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in Netflix’s hit sci-fi series, saw his Instagram following jump from 24.25 million to 25.17 million over the same time period, posting a gain of nearly 1 million followers since the debacle began. The 17-year-old actor also gained nearly 3 million followers on TikTok, jumping from 24.4 to 27.3 million on the video-sharing platform.

Doja Cat, 26, has made no secret of her crush on Schnapp’s “fine” co-star Joseph Quinn and pinged Schnapp to connect them. Schnapp then leaked their conversation in a now-deleted TikTok video that he labeled “thirsty Doja.”

That didn’t sit well with the Grammy-winning rapper. She took to TikTok Live to blast his “borderline snake” behavior, dubbing him a “kid” who is “unbelievably socially unaware and whack.”

But prickly commentary wasn’t solely reserved for Schnapp. The tides also turned against Doja for soliciting Quinn’s information from a minor rather than seeking it out through other channels. Other fans and followers tried to play up that Schnapp posted his video in jest and that the embarrassed rapper got unnecessarily upset.

The singer appeared to address the situation Friday, tweeting: “y’all are so cringe and lame and nobody wants to hang w u that’s why y’all be on here unironically writing replies to s— that makes you mad.”’

On Friday, the musician also posted a graphic photo on Instagram of what appeared to be cat droppings. “My cat is so cute i love him so much,” read the caption, prompting followers to comment “Whyyyyyy are you like this??” and “Sometimes a social media manager is needed.”

Schnapp has not yet addressed the controversy — and neither has Quinn — and representatives for Schnapp did not respond to The Times’ requests for comment.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 90

Bakers Dozen
4d ago

something's is wrong with this woman. She calls out a 17 y/o child for doing what children do, yet she is 26 making 13 y/o girl comments.

Reply(1)
65
Sgt. Tipp
3d ago

I never really understood why a bunch of strangers following you on social media is a big deal..I guess some ppl just like to have their ego stroked..

Reply(1)
22
LokiRules2
3d ago

There is NOTHING private anymore, because we live in a digital society. Therefore, if we don't want things shared, we need to keep it to ourselves. We are no longer in control of what we share.

Reply
11
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Schnapp
Person
Doja Cat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Blade#Sci Fi Series#Tiktok Live
PopCrush

Noah Schnapp’s First TikTok Since Doja Cat Drama Hilariously Features Her Song ‘Kiss Me More’

There appear to be no hard feelings between Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp and rapper/singer Doja Cat. Well, at least on his end, anyway. Schnapp, 17, wanted to assure fans that "everything is all good" between him and the 26-year-old Grammy-winner following their online beef last week, which was sparked after he shared their private messages on TikTok, apparently without Doja's permission.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

Omarion's Little Brother, O'Ryan, Has Set Social Media Ablaze With Interesting Content

Talent frequently runs in the family — the late Michael Jackson and his family band, the Jackson Five, is a clear cut example. Not to mention, legendary actor Denzel Washington and his son, John David Washington also live up to that expectation. It's not uncommon for family members of celebrities to set their sights on making it big in entertainment. However, not everyone is able to achieve the same level of success.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Zendaya Shows off 'Baby's First Stitches' After Accident

Zendaya's recent foray into the kitchen didn't exactly end as she expected. The Euphoria star ended up having to get stitches after attempting to cook Wednesday, documenting the whole experience on her Instagram Story. Posting a photo of her bandaged-up pointer finger, Zendaya wrote wryly, "See now...this is why I don't cook."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Netflix Star Busisiwe "Busi" Lurayi Dead at 36

Fans are mourning the death of Busisiwe "Busi" Lurayi. The South African actress "passed away suddenly" and was pronounced dead at her home by medical personnel on July 10, according to a statement shared by her family on her talent agency Eye Media Artists' Instagram page. According to People, she was 36 years old.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Is Joseph Quinn in a Relationship? The Question Everyone (Including Doja Cat) Is Asking

Over the years, "Stranger Things" has introduced us to many brilliant actors who make up the ever-expanding ensemble cast of iconic characters. In the supersize fourth season of the Netflix sci-fi phenomenon, which sees Jamie Campbell Bower's supervillain, Vecna, terrorizing residents of Hawkins, one brand-new character, in particular, manages to shine, and that's none other than the Metallica-loving Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
361K+
Followers
65K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy