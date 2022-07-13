What does conference realignment mean for college sports in KC? Discuss with us live

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby was quoted by the Austin American-Statesman recently as expressing concerns about how things have gone in recent realignment, and where the conference could be headed next. AP file photo

The current shakeup in college sports conferences has big implications across the sports world and leaves many fans wondering how their school and league will be affected.

The Big 12, in particular, seems in a strong position to make some moves, like potentially recruiting Pac-12 schools to join its cohort after losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. Behind its new commissioner Brett Yormack, the Big 12 is expected to give some indication of its next steps this week at media days.

Such forecasts leave fans asking: How likely is this? What would a further Big 12 expansion mean? How would it affect Kansas and Kansas State?

Sports reporters from The Kansas City Star and The Wichita Eagle will try to answer these questions and more live on Twitter this week.

On Thursday at noon Central time, join K-State reporter Kellis Robinett and sports reporter Blair Kerkhoff on Twitter Spaces to discuss the impact of conference realignment. They’ll take questions live on the audio discussion, which anyone can join from their phone.

Want to be a part of the Space? Go here to enable a notification when it begins. Or follow any of these accounts: @KCStar, @SportsDailyKC, @KansasDotCom, @KellisRobinett or @BlairKerkhoff.

More coverage of conference realignment

Vahe Gregorian: Disillusioning latest wave of college realignment no surprise but has no end in sight

Want more insights into college sports? Sign up for the College Extra newsletter or subscribe to the SportsBeat KC podcast