ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Draymond Green rips ESPN anchor for calling Kevin Durant ‘emotional’

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMV2f_0geJabbX00

Draymond Green continues to wage war on the traditional media.

On ESPN’s “SportsCenter” earlier this week, anchor Zubin Mehenti was interviewing Nets reporter Nick Friedell about Kevin Durant’s trade request out of Brooklyn.

As the website Awful Announcing observed , after Friedell said that a resolution to the Durant matter “could take awhile,” Mehenti said, “It’s a good point. I mean, he’s an emotional guy, anything could happen.”

Green came to his former teammate’s defense in the matter.

“Just watched the anchor on Sportscenter with Nick Fredell [sic] discuss KD wanting a trade, and called him emotional,” Green tweeted . “Who are you to call someone emotional? What makes you comfortable? Talk BASKETBALL! Computers got y’all overly comfortable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8atG_0geJabbX00
Warriors forward Draymond Green ripped ESPN ‘SportsCenter’ anchor Zubin Mehenti over a comment about Kevin Durant.
NBAE via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjQIc_0geJabbX00
Zubin Mehenti and Nick Friedell did a segment on Kevin Durant earlier this week on ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’.
ESPN

The Warriors forward concluded his tweet with “TNM” — short for the new media, which he has promised will usurp the prevailing standard.

This vow, at least as it pertains to the success of his own podcast, which is a constant topic of conversation all over the sports media landscape, has not been without some truth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RfTYd_0geJabbX00
Kevin Durant
Corey Sipkin

The line from Mehenti, who is not a media member reputed to be a firebrand who goads athletes into confrontation, did not seem to be intended as a provocative shot at Durant, but that is how Green received it in this case.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe Says LeBron James And Kevin Durant Wouldn't Be Happy If They Swapped Teams: "KD Doesn't Want Any Part Of Playing In LA With The Scrutiny That Comes Along With It. And LeBron Has No Interest Playing In New York."

Kevin Durant remains one of the best players in the NBA despite turning 34 years old soon. He proved that in the 2021-22 NBA season when he was healthy. Unfortunately, he couldn't do the same come playoff time. He was obviously frustrated with the Brooklyn Nets and it resulted in...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Kevin Durant
realitytitbit.com

Molly Qerim’s fortune came from her First Take as a sports journalist

Molly Qerim is an infamous moderator sports journalist from America where she is most famous for hosting the ESPN First Take show. The journalist and reporter has also hosted countless programmes for the CBS Sports Network. Due to her impressive career, the star has racked herself a pretty impressive pay. Reality Titbit has all the information on the reporter’s net worth, check it out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Rips#Computers#Nets#Nbae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Sons of All-Stars Holliday, Jones go 1-2 in MLB draft

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, sons of All-Stars Matt and Andruw, were taken by Baltimore and Arizona with the first two picks in baseball’s amateur draft on Sunday night. Holliday, whose father is a former batting champion, was chosen by Baltimore over Jones in somewhat of a surprise. “A tough decision,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said. “I would liken it to deciding what to order at a five-star restaurant.” Texas used the third pick on Kumar Rocker, a 6-foot-5 right-hander who failed to sign with the New York Mets after being selected 10th overall last year. Rocker will be reunited with Rangers minor league pitcher Jack Leiter, his teammate on Vanderbilt’s 2019 NCAA baseball championship team. Texas chose Leiter with the No. 2 pick last year.
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy