Blue Jays fire Charlie Montoyo after brutal stretch

The Blue Jays have fired manager Charlie Montoyo, the team announced Wednesday. Bench coach John Schneider has been named the interim manager.

Toronto (46-42) entered Wednesday in fourth place in the loaded AL East, 15.5 games behind the division-leading Yankees while holding the final AL Wild Card spot.

Before defeating the Phillies on Tuesday, the Blue Jays had lost nine of 10 games.

The Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo on Wednesday. Getty Images

Montoyo, 56, was in his fourth season managing the Blue Jays. They went 91-71 last year but finished in fourth place and missed the playoffs. In April, Montoyo signed a contract extension through 2023 with two additional option years.

The Athletic first reported Montoyo’s firing.