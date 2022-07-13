One man in the hospital after shooting in Largo

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a man they say shot and killed a man in his 40s and left his body at a lakeside dock within a gated community on the Hillsborough/Pasco County line. On Saturday, police arrested Kristopher J. Chandler, 22, for murder. On Thursday, a man’s...
The call for service was at the The Palms at Countryside Apartments located at 25350 US-19 in Clearwater shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022. The suspect arrested was identified as 24 year-old Logan Cameron Lopez who resided at the apartment complex, Building 12, Apartment 88. Lopez is charged with first-degree murder in the death of this 53 year-old mother, Mary Beth Lopez.
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for first-degree murder after allegedly killing his mother Saturday evening in Clearwater, city authorities wrote in a statement. Investigators say Logan Lopez is suspected of killing Mary Beth Lopez, 53, after luring her to his apartment for the purpose of 'putting...
A dispute over an abandoned home in Pinellas Park resulted in murder, according to police. Pinellas Park police arrested a 31-year-old-man on first-degree murder charges for the death of another man found inside an abandoned home Park Boulevard near 60th Street. The Pinellas Park Police Department arrested Miguel Alejandro Haisten,...
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police homicide detectives have arrested a 24-year-old man in the murder of his mother. Logan Lopez, 24, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mary Beth Lopez, 53, that occurred Saturday evening at The Palms at Countryside Apartments,
TAMPA, Fla. — A murder investigation is underway after a man’s physique was found near a neighborhood lake dock early Thursday morning. The Tampa Police Department stated they, together with Tampa Fire Rescue, reply to the 8000 block of Hampton Lake Drive shortly after 7 a.m. after receiving a name a couple of “male down” by the dock.
Pinellas Park Police have arrested 31 year-old Miguel Alejandro Haisten on charges of First Degree Murder. The charges stem from a call for service at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at an abandoned home at 6035 Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park. Upon arrival, officers from the Pinellas...
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 11:46 p.m., Lakeland Police officers responded to a traffic crash near the 4200 block of South Florida Avenue. Just prior to the crash, a 2019 Toyota Highlander was turning left from Doris Drive, attempting
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man died Saturday night after being hit by a car on US-301, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. An FHP report said the 31-year-old man was walking across US-301 at the intersection of 15th Street East when a car hit him at 10:23 p.m.
Pinellas Park police are investigating the death of a man found inside an abandoned house near Park Boulevard and 60th Street North. The Pinellas Park Police Department discovered the dead man at 12:15 p.m. on July 13. That is a busy stretch of Park Boulevard east of 66th Street, with...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Fire investigators in Hillsborough County believe a house fire was started because a pot was left on the stove Saturday night, according to a news release. Firefighters were called to the area of Villareal De Avila around 10:30 p.m. after the owner called 911 to...
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A homeless St. Petersburg man has been arrested for the murder of a homeless 65-year-old Pinellas Park man. On Friday, July 15th at approximately 9:00 AM detectives from the Pinellas Park Police Department conducted further follow-up in the homicidal death
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 91-year-old Largo man was reported missing weeks after authorities said he left his wife a note that said he “wanted to travel and take care of a few things.”. According to Largo police, 91-year-old Gene Curry left his home in Largo on...
SPRING HILL, Fla. — A single family home in Spring Hill caught fully on fire on Saturday, Pasco County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post. Firefighters responded to the scene on Kent Grove Drive and are performing a defensive attack to put the fire out. There are no...
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A Clearwater man denies he was involved in the beating of another man in New Port Richey, but witnesses and surveillance video from the scene tell a different story, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were called sometime after 3...
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for Robert Ballentine, a missing 56-yr-old from his court-ordered diversion program. Ballentine is 5’9”, around 190 lbs., with brown hair & brown eyes. Ballentine was last seen on July 15 around 5 p.m., in
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a death investigation in the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood. According to deputies, an elderly female was seen falling into a pond along the course near her residence and struggled
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas Park Police Department announced it is investigating a suspicious death. Officers responded to an abandoned home on Park Blvd. on Wednesday at around 12:20 p.m., where they found a deceased man inside. According to an email from the police department, the investigation...
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance video of a woman appearing to steal a child’s phone from a Lakeland gas station on Friday. The sheriff’s office said the alleged theft took place on July 9. A young boy and his mother were visiting a Circle K gas station when the boy set down his phone to get a Polar Pop, according to a Facebook post. He accidentally left the phone behind.
