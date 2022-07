Remember last year when Gov. Greg Abbott’s biggest donor sued gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke for defamation, slander, and libel? Well, that’s still going on. Last April, O’Rourke’s lawyers also filed a motion for dismissal, and last week it was denied. The reason? According to Dmagazine, it has to do with the location in which Kelcy Warren filed the suit – his hometown of San Saba County which is pretty much right in the center of the state, and about three-and-a-half hours from Warren’s Dallas house.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO