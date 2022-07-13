ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinnston, WV

Baby born on 7/11 in Shinnston 7-Eleven parking lot

By Sam Gorski
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44gEU9_0geJXVI000

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fate works in funny ways as one family learned Monday, with the newest addition to their family being born in a 7-Eleven parking lot on July 11, or 7/11.

LEAKED: Uvalde video shows gunman entering classroom, law enforcement response

Mother of three Allie Sayers was scheduled for a C-section on July 13 but felt the baby coming early Monday morning. Allie’s fiance Chase Bush pulled over into a 7-Eleven parking lot as they were on their way to United Hospital Center in Clarksburg and delivered the baby without having any form of medical training.

CRIME NEAR YOU: Summers County child murdered, State Police investigating
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9eSq_0geJXVI000
7-Eleven in Shinnston congratulates the parents using their gas station sign (WBOY image).

Allie’s sister-in-law, Ambra Bush, said Allie’s other two children were in the car with their parents when the baby was being delivered.

“She woke my brother-in-law up in the middle of the night and said she had to go to the hospital. So they were on their way, they came from Wallace and they made it to Shinnston and Allie said ‘We have to pull over,’ and my brother pulled over and called 911, and the baby just… he wasn’t waiting,” Bush said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wt9J6_0geJXVI000
    Allie Sayers and her three children. Credit: Ambra Bush.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnL8A_0geJXVI000
    Chase Bush with his new son Waylon. Credit: Ambra Bush.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10nXDr_0geJXVI000
    Ambra Bush with her nephew Waylon. Credit: Ambra Bush.
WEATHER: Fiery Sunset Stuns Two-Virginias Tuesday night but what caused it?

The infant Waylon is doing well Bush said, and weighed in at 6 lbs 8 oz.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Recorddelta

Upshur residence under investigation by W. Va. Fire Marshall

BUCKHANNON — A home located on Lawyers Road in Buckhannon is currently under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshall. Washington District Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kevin Huffman was only able to provide limited information due to the ongoing investigation. Chief Huffman said, “We were dispatched on Tuesday, July 12 at 8:32 p.m. to a structure fire at the location on Lawyers Road and again on Wednesday, July 13, at 11:53 a.m. to the same location for inside smoke investigation.”
BUCKHANNON, WV
Metro News

Marion County jury finds Bridgeport man guilty for August 2020 fatal shooting

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Marion County jury on Thursday found David Lewis guilty of two charges related to an August 2020 shooting death. The jury determined Lewis, 22, of Bridgeport was guilty of second-degree murder in addition to possession of a firearm for the death of Dylan Harr. Prosecutors had sought a first-degree murder charge against Lewis.
MARION COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wallace, WV
City
Shinnston, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
Shinnston, WV
Crime & Safety
Lootpress

Police find man passed out in car with machete

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS ) – A man was arrested last week after being discovered unconscious in a vehicle which was still in the roadway. Reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on 7/7/22 at approximately 8:10pm, Sheriff Elbon, Cpl. Kyle, and Deputy Pingley responded to a call which had been placed to report a person passed out in a vehicle in the Dry Ridge Road area.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Police: 2 flown to hospital after truck hits motorcycle

ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were flown to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after police say a truck that was hauling a U-Haul trailer hit a motorcycle in Anmoore. It happened just before 3 p.m. on Anmoore Road right in front of the U-Haul facility. The Anmoore Police Department told 12 News that two people […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven#Police#Uvalde#United Hospital Center#Wboy
connect-bridgeport.com

Area Man on Motorcycle Dies in Multi-Vehicle Accident

According to WDTV, officials said a Preston County man died on Tuesday following a multi-vehicle accident over the weekend that involved a motorcycle. Officers responded to the accident on Sunday, July 10 around 4:30 p.m., according to the West Virginia State Police. The accident involved a motorcycle and a pickup...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

5 charged in Morgantown drug bust

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — Five men, all from out of state, are facing charges after a drug bust in Morgantown Wednesday. On July 13, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Van Voohis Road in Morgantown to locate evidence to support an investigation,” according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Lewis County Sheriff warns of fentanyl laced money

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Sheriff is putting out a dire alert about a hidden fentanyl attack on the public. The Department posted on Facebook urging the public to be cautious of folded bills because they could contain deadly fentanyl. The sheriff is also asking families to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNS

7/11 birth gets 7 years free coffee for parents

SHINNSTON, WV (WVNS) -The West Virginia child born at a 7/11 on July 11, 2022 just got a special surprise from the company. On Monday, July 11, which happened to be 7-Eleven’s 95th birthday, Allie Sayers, with the help of her fiancé, Chase Bush, gave birth in a West Virginia 7-Eleven parking lot. Baby Waylon now shares a birthday with the convenience store retailer. As 7/11 would say ‘just another reason why July 11 is the best day of the year!’
FOOD & DRINKS
WBOY 12 News

Fire damages house in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A fire late Tuesday damaged a house in Taylor County. The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. along Webster Pike, just outside Grafton, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center. No injuries were reported in the fire, according to 911. There is no word...
WDTV

Crews respond to rollover crash on I-79 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Bridgeport. The crash happened around 2:08 p.m. on I-79 southbound near mile marker 124, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said there were no injuries in the accident. Bridgeport and Flemington Fire Departments responded...
Lootpress

Inmate sentenced in stabbing death at federal prison in WVa

CLARKSBURG, WV (AP) — An inmate formerly housed in West Virginia has been sentenced to 25 years after pleading guilty in the fatal stabbing of another inmate. Ruben Laurel, 43, was sentenced Tuesday in the 2012 death of Anthony M. Dallas at the federal prison in Hazelton, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNS

WV fallen deputy and volunteer fireman to receive medal of valor

CHARLESTON, WV — Tuesday, July 12, 2022, The West Virginia First Responder Honor Board met for the second time to add 2 more nominees for the Medal of Valor. The Board voted unanimously to include the names of fallen Nicholas County Deputy, Thomas Baker and fallen Gassaway Volunteer Firefighter, John Forbush, for consideration.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

18 WV counties are in economic distress, ARC says

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Appalachian Regional Commission released the FY 2023 interactive map of county economic status and distressed areas in Appalachia. The classification system compares each county in the region to national averages to understand how counties are performing in areas such as unemployment rate, per capita market income, and poverty rates.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNS

WVNS

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy