Las Vegas, NV

Teens get taste of military discipline in voluntary program

By Mary Jane Belleza
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new program puts teens in the shoes of military cadets. The goal is to use exercise and character development to teach them how to be more accountable for themselves.

One local mom said the program not only gives kids a second chance but the parents as well.

The Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy is spearheaded by the Nevada National Guard.

The six-month tuition-free program has the teens live on campus and uses a quasi-military style structure to teach teens about accountability and discipline. It’s designed to improve their life skills and employment potential, especially for teens who have fallen behind on school credit.

Nichol Zamora said while the program takes place in northern Nevada she wants to raise awarness of how beneficial this program is and said her daughter Esmeralda graduated at the top of her class last month.

“It is a voluntary program so the children have to be willing to go. I talked to her about it and I explained to her that I think you deserve the opportunity to be the best you that you can be and this will give you a chance to get away from all the distractions, not even worrying about me and what I have going on and my work schedule and your sister and sports, but life in general,” Zamora said.

She said while the camp is not easy her daughter came back focused and motivated. It helped her physically, mentally, and even academically.

8 News Now

8 News Now

