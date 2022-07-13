Professor Pennygood's Mighty Flea Circus to scratch your rockabilly itch Saturday in Fort Pierce

Another summer, another dining promotion for locals, tourists and our new population of permanent snowbirds. The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, a rolling feast hosted by the county’s tourism arm Discover the Palm Beaches, will give diners access to a smorgasbord of discounted multi-course lunches and dinners at top eateries. The Aug. 1-31 promotion will spotlight 130 participating restaurants, including two with James Beard Award acclaim: The Regional, chef Lindsay Autry’s (three-time James Beard nominee) Southern-meets-Mediterranean kitchen in West Palm Beach; and The Butcher’s Club, a PGA National Resort & Spa steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens from chef Jeremy Ford (2022 James Beard semifinalist), who earned his first Michelin star for Miami Beach’s Stubborn Seed in June.

