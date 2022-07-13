Professor Pennygood's Mighty Flea Circus to scratch your rockabilly itch Saturday in Fort Pierce
By T.A. Walker
WPTV
4 days ago
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Here's the thing. As a marketing graduate and journalist, as a rule, I always call things exactly what they are. That makes it super easy for people to know what I'm writing about. Therefore, it pains to tell you that Professor...
WELLINGTON, Fla. — Jurassic Camp is running at the Palm Beach natural Museum of Natural History through Aug. 5. inside the Mall at Wellington Green. The camp is for kids ages five and older. The hands-on STEM experiences will have young campers learning how to be paleontologists, geologists and archaeologists.
Another summer, another dining promotion for locals, tourists and our new population of permanent snowbirds. The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, a rolling feast hosted by the county’s tourism arm Discover the Palm Beaches, will give diners access to a smorgasbord of discounted multi-course lunches and dinners at top eateries. The Aug. 1-31 promotion will spotlight 130 participating restaurants, including two with James Beard Award acclaim: The Regional, chef Lindsay Autry’s (three-time James Beard nominee) Southern-meets-Mediterranean kitchen in West Palm Beach; and The Butcher’s Club, a PGA National Resort & Spa steakhouse in Palm Beach Gardens from chef Jeremy Ford (2022 James Beard semifinalist), who earned his first Michelin star for Miami Beach’s Stubborn Seed in June.
A safe that was reported stolen during a house burglary on Florida's Treasure Coast was found dumped in Miami's Biscayne Bay, authorities said. Port St. Lucie Police said the safe was found Wednesday afternoon in Miami-Dade County following a search. The safe was reportedly stolen last week during a burglary...
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. – Three women from Miami were arrested after a brazen attempted jewelry heist in Martin County. Deputies say Trellony Barr and Maria De La Cardidad Mendoza tried to snatch a necklace from a worker at Royal Jewelers in the Treasure Coast mall on Tuesday. The store...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sunday will be another active day of showers and storms with deep tropical moisture overspreading the area. Look for periods of showers and t'storms just about any time early morning through the early evening. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 80s. Although...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Low-end rain chances will continue through this evening before showers and storms begin moving onshore again overnight into early Saturday morning. Wake-up temps will start in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies. Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast. For the...
The hedge funder has amassed the largest swath of land in Palm Beach. Cue the drama. The Chicago Tribune/Getty Like a sliver of Versailles transplanted in Palm Beach, billionaire Ken Griffin’s estate extends along 1,400 feet of the Florida coast. For the past decade, the hedge fund titan has gobbled up parcel after...
Eight sweet-toothed flies landed on M&Ms and took the plunge into chocolate sauce — likely resembling chocolate-covered raisins in the process — at PDQ’s Deerfield Beach location, one of three South Florida restaurants that state inspectors ordered shut last week. Flies, live roaches and rodent droppings also...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the Parks and Recreation ordinance that will increase children's safety on playgrounds in county parks, according to Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth. The new provisions will prohibit adults 18 years or older...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach law firm announced the details Friday involving a settlement following the death of a 79-year-old woman who died after a drawbridge suddenly opened up while she was walking across it earlier this year. Carol Wright died Feb. 6 when she...
Swimmers were forced from the water in Juno Beach on Monday after sharks were spotted near the shore. The spinner sharks could be seen near the sandbar at Ocean Cay Park. Ocean Rescue flew double red flags and the beach was shut down for about 20 minutes. It appears the...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were found shot in West Palm Beach on Wednesday night, according to West Palm Beach Police Department. As noted by authorities, a 17-year-old male was found shot on the sidewalk multiple times. He was taken to St. Mary's Hospital. The shooting...
Housing in South Florida is famously scarce right now, especially new builds. But despite supply chain issues delaying projects and lack of available land upon which to build, new projects are making headway. Here, some of the some projects in the work: Workforce housing headed to Boynton Beach An eight-story mixed-used development is coming to Boynton Beach next year, with apartments, office ...
