A mother was shot multiple times while she was walking with her two young kids, one of whom was in a stroller, in a Queens neighborhood, according to police. The shots were fired just before 7 p.m. along Mott Avenue in Far Rockaway, police said. The woman was walking with a 5-year-old alongside her and a 2-year-old in a stroller, when a car pulled up and started firing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO