A St. Louis man is seriously injured when he wrecks his truck in Phelps County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dwayne Richardson, 59, was driving on I-44, just west of Doolittle, on Saturday night when he traveled off the side of the road. The patrol says Richardson, then overcorrected, swerved off the opposite side of the interstate, and struck a rock embankment.

PHELPS COUNTY, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO