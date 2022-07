Just over four weeks ago, the Warriors took down the Boston Celtics and clinched their seventh NBA title in franchise history and the fourth in the last eight years. Since the turn of the century, three teams have been crowned champions in consecutive seasons. The Los Angeles Lakers did it twice with a three-peat from 2000-02 and again in 2009-10. LeBron James and the Miami Heat won consecutive titles in 2012-13, and the Warriors are the latest team to achieve the feat in 2017-18 seasons at Oracle Arena.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO