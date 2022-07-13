2 dead after head-on collision in Cumberland County, KSP investigating

BURKESVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) responded to a call of a two-vehicle collision at around 3:13 p.m. Tuesday on KY Highway 90 in Cumberland County.

KSP investigators said that Tara Reed, 49, of Cave City was traveling on KY 90 when she crossed the central line and hit Bruce McCarty, 79, of Burkesville head-on.

Reed and McCarty were pronounced dead at the scene by the Cumberland County Coroner’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.