Get a complete grooming routine for under £100 in Amazon's Prime Day sale

(Image credit: T3 / Philips)

Prime Day is here and now is your chance to buy some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals. Makeup, beauty, and grooming products always receive the discount treatment from Amazon on big shopping days, and this year s no different – it's the perfect chance to overhaul your hair removal routine.

With winter in full swing, there's never been a better time to invest in a few beautification products. Whether it's the best beard trimmer, a powerful new best electric shaver or a set of the best hair clippers, we have all the gadgets you could ever need to shave and style yourself beautiful...

In the past Amazon's discounts haven't been limited to grooming tech, we've also seen big discounts on makeup, beauty products and fragrances. It's a great time to stock up on beauty essentials if they happen to be on sale for lower than their normal price.

But today we've focused on hair removal. Here are four products you can buy for £100 that will upgrade your hair removal from head to toe, whether it's the powerful Wahl hair clippers or Braun Body Groomer.

Check out the deals below:

Braun Series XT5 Hybrid Beard Trimmer: was £54.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Shave, trim and edge with one tool: all-in-one electric razor and beard trimmer for men. This trimmer's stainless steel 4D-Blade stays sharp for up to 6 months and features a SkinGuard comb to protect your skin even in delicate areas.

Philips Nose Hair Trimmer: was £20, now £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Philips nose trimmer series 5000 gently trims nose, ear, eyebrow and detail hair. The new PrecisionTrim technology and the Protective Guard system have been designed to ensure an easy and efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging.

Wahl Hair Clippers: was £43.99, now £29.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Perfect for family haircuts, the Wahl Colour Pro Cordless features 10 innovative coloured combs with lengths between 0.8 - 25 mm that match the code on the clipper, making it easy to choose your colour and style. Suitable for buzz cut, crop, family haircuts and more.

Braun Body Groomer 3: was £45, now £26.99 at Amazon (save £19) (opens in new tab)

Get comfortable full-body grooming with the Braun Body Groomer 3. This body groomer for men is made with SkinShield technology to protect skin in even the most sensitive areas—so you can manscape and body groom anywhere with full confidence. Designed for gentleness with the Sensitive Comb, preventing skin from coming into contact with the blade.

One tool for all…

Don't want multiple tools laying around the bathroom? How about one device that can do most of them? The Braun 10-in-1 Beard Trimmer, which is discounted to £35.99 from £81.99, can be used to trim hair, beards, nose hair, body hair, and, if that wasn't enough, the deal also includes a Gillette Razor for clean shaving.

It's powered by an AutoSensing motor that reads your beard 13 times per second and adjusts the power of the trimmer motor to its thickness, providing an effortless trim for any beard type.

You'll be able to achieve any beard length from 0.5 - 21 mm thanks to 4 combs, plus tackle unwanted hair with the ear & nose trimmer attachment. You can also safely groom all areas of your body from your underarms to your chest to your groin area (it's waterproof, so you can use it in the shower).

The Braun 10-in-1 Beard Trimmer is also capable of cutting your hair to the precise length you need – from 0.5 – 21 mm, with the two dual-purpose adjustable combs, and you can create accurate lines and edges thanks to the detail trimmer head.

Braun 10-in-1 Beard Trimmer: was £81.99, now £39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

10-in-1 trimmer for beard, face, hair, beard, body, ear and nose trimming and a free Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide razor for clean shaving. The lifetime sharp metal blades will last for years and there are 13 length settings for maximum styling precision.

