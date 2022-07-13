Baby on the way? You need these Amazon Prime Day deals

Buying all the kit for your baby's arrival can be a time-consuming and expensive process so shopping over the Amazon Prime Day sale is a great way to make your hard-earned pounds go a little further – deals like this can be a huge help.

The Prime Day sale has discounts on everything from essentials such as nappies, wipes and bottles, to more fun things, such as toys and tech. So, if you're looking to restock your nappy supply, or if you're expecting a baby and looking to kit out the nursery, there are deals for all parents.

Here are the best deals I've found on baby essentials this Amazon Prime Day:

Owlet Duo – Cam and Smart Sock 3: was £399, now £279 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Owlet Monitor Duo offers the intelligence of our award-winning Smart Sock paired with the Owlet Cam. It’s the first smart baby monitor to combine the ability to track your baby’s heart rate, oxygen level and sleep trends with HD video for the most complete picture of your baby.

Tommee Tippee GroEgg2: was £28.99, now £16.19 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The enhanced Groegg changes colour with the temperature of a room. A yellow glow means a safer temperature for children to sleep in. The Groegg also acts as a nightlight. The colours of the Groegg match the tog labelling on the Tommee Tippee sleepwear range. This helps make choosing what baby should wear at bedtime for a comfortable night’s sleep much easier for parents, helping everyone to get a better night’s sleep.

Tommee Tippee Sleeptime Portable Blackout Blind: was £34.99, now £15.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Create a dark sleepy environment for your little one anywhere with the Tommee Tippee Sleeptime Portable Blackout Blind. Through the challenge of changing seasons, lighter nights and mornings, or when travelling to see friends and family, this handy blackout blind helps create a dark and cosy environment to encourage little ones to enjoy a more restful sleep.

Hubble Connected Mist 5-in-1 Smart Humidifier with Aroma Diffuser: was £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Mist is equipped with an aroma diffuser, a Bluetooth speaker to play your little one’s favourite rhymes and stories, a night light to light up the nursery with warm tones and a digital clock.

MAM Easy Start Self Sterilising Anti Colic Starter Set: was £45, now £30.1 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

MAM's Easy Start Anti Colic Bottle is made for an easy switch between breast and bottle thanks to the patented SkinSoft teat which provides a familiar feel for babies. This starter set offers everything you need for baby's first drinking experience. Includes the components for 4 complete 160ml bottles, 6x 260ml bottle bodies to switch out once your baby is older, bottle handles, slow-flow SkinSoft teats, 1x Extra Soft Spout and a MAM Start Soother for 0-2 months.

Tommee Tippee Anti-Colic Complete Feeding Set: was £179.99, now £58.13 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This complete feeding set contains everything you need to make baby feeding straightforward and help prevent colic. Tommee Tippee advanced anti-colic bottles are specially designed to prevent colic by reducing air bubbles in the milk meaning 80% fewer colic symptoms such as wind, reflux and fussing. The kit also includes an advanced steam steriliser which can sterilize up to 6 bottles in just 5 minutes flat.

Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature Baby Bottles: was £16.99, now £6.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Closer to Nature baby bottle aims to make switching between breast and bottle feeding simple. The breast-like teat allows babies to latch on easily and supports the transition between breast and bottle. Made of soft silicone, it feels closer to skin for complete comfort at feeding time.

Babymoov Nutribaby One 4-in-1 Baby Food Maker: was £119.99, now £76.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For the first time, it's now possible to cook and blend at the same time You can cook all types of foods: fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, eggs, grains, and pulses. A real-time-saver for new parents looking to give their children healthy, tasty homemade meals.

Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush: was £49.99, now £20.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This rechargeable electric kids toothbrush features extra-soft bristles that are clinically proven to be gentle on children’s teeth and gums, whilst removing more plaque than a manual toothbrush. The brush features a built in timer.

Tommee Tippee Twist and Click Advanced Nappy Bin: was £29.99, now £12.69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Twist and Click nappy bin is the only nappy bin to twist and individually wrap each nappy, safely sealing away odours and germs, and keeping your home tidy and odour-free. The multi-layer, anti-bacterial 'GREENFILM' is 100 x more effective than nappy sacks as it is Biomaster protected to kill 99 Percent of dangerous germs like E-coli and Staphylococcus Aureus.

Bright Start Ocean Lights Baby Activity Gym: was £74.99, now £38.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Climb aboard, friends! The world is your underwater oyster with this baby gym. Mr. Ray’s cheerful Stingray canopy invites all the little fish in the sea to play and explore. All the fishy friends are detachable on-the-go toys, plus the seaweed-inspired prop pillow is like your baby’s own home during tummy time.

Fisher-Price Game and Learn Controller: was £13.99, now £6.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Your baby can get into the gaming fun with this Laugh & Learn toy video game controller, which features two "gaming" modes and lots of hands-on activities! As little gamers move the joystick and press the ABCD and number buttons, they'll hear exciting songs, sounds, and phrases that introduce numbers, shapes, colours, and more!

Baby Einstein Hape Magic Touch Piano: was £19.99, now £13.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With the delicate touch of her little fingers, Baby Einstein and Hape's 'Magic Touch Piano' will let baby create thousands of different songs. Made from wood, this piano toy features magic touch technology - no buttons or keys needed! Two modes of play give your toddler the ability to make her own music or play along with classic melodies.

Medela Solo Single Electric Breast Pump: was £159.99, now £84.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This portable single electric breast pump with 2-Phase Expression technology works whether you're aiming to maintain your supply. The oval breast cups with soft, flexible rims at a 105° angle put less pressure on the breast than traditional breast shields for a more effective and comfortable pumping session.

Maxi-Cosi Pebble Pro i-Size: was £199.99, now £149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Maxi-Cosi Pebble Pro i-Size is a baby car seat with excellent safety performance, complying with the latest car seat regulation: i-Size (R129). The Pebble Pro i-Size offers world-class comfort as it includes a unique baby-hugg inlay for a perfect fit and lying position for the newborn and an adjustable headrest cushion that will always perfectly fit the head of the child.

Silver Cross Balance i-Size Car Seat: was £250, now £161.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Balance i-Size is a multi-stage car seat that grows with your child from 15 months to 12 years. The 5-point safety harness can be used up to a maximum weight of 20.5kg, then stows away neatly in the seat for continued use up to 150cm. Balance i-Size offers the best in safety and comfort for your little one. It has a removable insert with side wings and a head hugger, while memory foam seat padding makes it super comfortable, even on longer journeys.

Maxi-Cosi Kori 2-in-1 Baby Rocker: was £99.99, now £74.79 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Maxi-Cosi Kori is a minimalistic, lightweight and supportive rocker that is easy to adjust from stationary to rocking, and machine washable. The cosy newborn inlay of Kori, made with high-quality soft materials, keeps your little one comfortable and supported all the time.

Britax Römer B-Agile M Stroller Pushchair: was £225, now £159.9 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Thanks to its slim design the B-AGILE M is perfect for everyday trips. The clever one-handed fold and compact size make handling a breeze when you’re on the go. Plus, the softly padded lie-flat seat means excellent comfort for your child.

