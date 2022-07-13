ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questions around alleged stabbing at Clayton County Jail

By Robin Kemp
claytoncrescent.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA community activist and the mother of a pretrial detainee at the Clayton County Jail allege that a man living with severe mental illness was stabbed 17 times on Friday, released back into general population Sunday, and that CCSO has not given them complete information about the man’s...

claytoncrescent.org

Comments / 3

Cathy Smith
4d ago

Nothing in that place ever surprises me. Half of the staff are more crooked than the inmates in there. God bless her and my prayers go out for her and her son

Reply
2
GBI confirms Clayton County Jail homicide arrest

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it has arrested a Clayton County Jail detainee and charged him with killing his cellmate. According to the GBI, Jarvin Cornelius Wallace, 22, of Atlanta, is charged with felony murder in the death of Jaylan Andrise Goodman, 26, of Jonesboro. Wallace was arraigned on one count of murder at 10 a.m. Friday before Magistrate Judge Keisha Wright Hill. He had been granted bond with special conditions in April on one count of entering an automobile.
fox8live.com

Police: Georgia girl, 15, safe after Amber Alert issued

LITHONIA, Ga. (Gray News) - Police in Georgia say a 15-year-old is safe after a Levi’s Call, that state’s version of an Amber Alert, was issued for her. DeKalb County Police say 15-year-old Ta’Naiyah King was located and is safe. There is no current information on Dana...
LITHONIA, GA
11Alive

Missing Lithonia teen found safe after Levi's Call

LITHONIA, Ga. — Update:. DeKalb Police said the missing 15-year-old girl has been found safe. Authorities have issued a Levi's Call for a missing 15-year-old girl in Lithonia Saturday night. Police are looking for the 15-year-old in a 2015 Malibu Blue Chevrolet Saturday night with the license plate number:...
LITHONIA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF GWINNETT COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO: 22-AD-00029-5

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF GWINNETT COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO: 22-AD-00029-5 In RE: for Adoption of: Kaden Jamal Elder, a minor child NOTICE OF PUBLICATION To: Corey Sanchez Walker The Petition for the adoption of a minor child was filed in this Court on February 18, 2022, by the Petitioner, alleging that the current whereabouts of the biological father are unknown and asking the Court to terminate the parental rights and obligations of the father with respect to the minor child. You are hereby commanded to and required to file with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Tiffany R. Lunn-White, Petitioner's Attorney, whose address is 110 Habersham Drive, Suite 106, Fayetteville, GA 30214, within thirty (30) days from the date of this publication your objections or response to the Petitioner's Petition for the adoption of minor child. This the 6th day of May 2022. Respectfully Submitted, LUNN LAW LLC -s- Taffany R. Lunn-White, Esq. Georgia Bar No: 142367 110 Habersham Drive Suite 106 Fayetteville, GA 30214 901-76085 7/17 24 31 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Truck driver charged after fatal wreck kills 2 in Georgia

FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga - An Atlanta truck driver is charged with vehicular homicide after a northwest Georgia wreck left two adults dead and three children injured. Joseph Chislom, 47, remained jailed without bail Sunday in Catoosa County after the Friday wreck. Chislom is also charged with driving too fast and...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

UPS driver critical after shooting in front of DeKalb County supermarket

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A UPS driver was rushed to an area hospital after being shot in front of a DeKalb County supermarket on Friday evening. The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in parking lot of the Food Depot located in the 4100 block of Redan Road near S. Indian Creek Drive. DeKalb County police said officers arrived to the scene to find the driver, in his 30s, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

