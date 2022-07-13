ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

New subdivision at Muskegon Country Club wins city approval

By Lynn Moore
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 4 days ago
MUSKEGON, MI – A proposal to build 39 homes on a wooded area of the Muskegon Country Club near Lake Michigan has received approval from city commissioners. The Muskegon City Commission on Tuesday, July 12, unanimously approved plans for the new Lakeside Dunes subdivision near Beach Street and Sherman Boulevard. Commissioner...

