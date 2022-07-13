ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffin, OH

City of Tiffin confirms email containing allegations against Perkins was sent to some councilmembers prior to mayor selection

By Dylan J. Poe
 4 days ago
Tiffin, Ohio — The city of Tiffin released a statement Wednesday morning confirming TiffinOhio.net’s reporting that members of Tiffin City Council received an email message containing allegations against Zack Perkins prior to Monday’s special meeting, in which councilmembers selected Perkins to fulfill the remainder of former Mayor Aaron Montz’s unexpired...

Tiffin, OH
