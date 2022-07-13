City of Tiffin confirms email containing allegations against Perkins was sent to some councilmembers prior to mayor selection

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday night 565 vehicles drove through the OVI checkpoint, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The purpose of the checkpoint is to increase awareness of impaired driving and to deter people from driving under the influence in Hancock County and Findlay. Two cars that came through the checkpoint were diverted for further investigation. One person was arrested for OVI and another was charged with possession of marijuana.

