Deputy rescues missing 5-year-old from Sprague River in Chiloquin

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 4:12 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 230. A Suburban was traveling south on Hwy 97 when the vehicle in front of them rapidly decelerated. The driver of the Suburban, Andrew Castiricone (58) from San Carlos, CA, swerved into the northbound lanes striking an FJ Cruiser head-on. The FJ Cruiser, driven by Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky (43) from San Mateo, Ca. hit the vehicle behind it, a Subaru, driven by Kevin Richard Smith (34) from Medford. Another vehicle, a Lexus, driven by Robert Brian Anderson (63) from Chico, Ca., sustained damage from the crash debris.
Comments / 2