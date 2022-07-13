ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Deputy rescues missing 5-year-old from Sprague River in Chiloquin

By Central Oregon Daily News Sources
centraloregondaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Klamath County sheriff’s deputy waded into the Sprague River to rescue a 5-year-old boy who had gone missing last week. It happened last Friday in Chiloquin. A Klamath County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said multiple agencies responded...

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 2

Related
KDRV

3 dead in fatal crash on Highway 97

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Three people are dead and others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday on Highway 97 near milepost 230, according to Oregon State Police. OSP says a Suburban was traveling south on Highway 97 when the vehicle in front of them rapidly slowed down. The driver of the Suburban, 58-year-old Andrew Castiricone from San Carlos, California, swerved into the northbound lanes striking an FJ Cruiser head-on. The FJ Cruiser, driven by 43-year-old Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky from San Mateo hit the vehicle behind it. This was a Subaru, driven by 34-year-old Kevin Richard Smith from Medford. Another vehicle, a Lexus, driven by 63-year-old Robert Brian Anderson from Chico sustained damage from the crash debris.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Three dead after crash on US97

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On July 16, 2022, at approximately 4:12 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 230 [Aprox. 3 miles south of Sand Creek Station - 40 miles north of Klamath Falls]. A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Alerts

FATAL CRASH HWY 97- KLAMATH COUNTY

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 4:12 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 230. A Suburban was traveling south on Hwy 97 when the vehicle in front of them rapidly decelerated. The driver of the Suburban, Andrew Castiricone (58) from San Carlos, CA, swerved into the northbound lanes striking an FJ Cruiser head-on. The FJ Cruiser, driven by Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky (43) from San Mateo, Ca. hit the vehicle behind it, a Subaru, driven by Kevin Richard Smith (34) from Medford. Another vehicle, a Lexus, driven by Robert Brian Anderson (63) from Chico, Ca., sustained damage from the crash debris.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Southern Oregon man charged with Second-Degree Attempted Murder after shooting alleged theft suspect several times

WILLIAMS, Ore-- A Southern Oregon man is being charged with Second -Degree Attempted Murder after he shot a alleged theft suspect late Saturday night near Williams. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, just before 10 p.m Saturday night, deputies received a report of shots fired and a car speeding off northbound on the 6000 block of Thompson Creek Road.
WILLIAMS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Klamath County, OR
Klamath County, OR
Crime & Safety
Chiloquin, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Chiloquin, OR
City
Sprague River, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Oregon man sets up road block, shoots alleged thief on public road: Police

JACKSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A southern Oregon man is behind bars after allegedly setting up a roadblock and shooting a thief several times on a public road. The suspected shooter is in the Jackson County Jail after shooting an alleged theft suspect Saturday night on Thompson Creek Road near Jacksonville, according to a statement from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

4-vehicle crash in north Klamath Co. leaves 3 dead

A multi-car crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 230 on Saturday afternoon left three people dead and multiple others injured. Oregon State Police Troopers and other local emergency responders received a call at around 4:12 p.m. about the crash. They discovered that a Suburban, driven by a 58-year-old San Carlos,...
SAN CARLOS, CA
KDRV

Suspect arrested in Friday night stabbing at Veterans Park

MEDFORD, Ore-- A suspect accused of stabbing a man at Veterans Park in Medford is behind bars according to the Medford Police Department. Medford Police Sergeant Josh Schilder confirmed with NewsWatch 12 on Saturday that the suspect was taken into custody on Friday night after the stabbing occurred. According to...
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcso Search And Rescue#Chiloquin Fire Rescue
KDRV

Firefighters put out grass fire near Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Forestry and Jackson County Fire District 5 have stopped the spread of a small grass fire outside of Ashland. The estimated half-acre fire took place near Exit 14 on Interstate 5. Multiple engines are on scene and mop up will begin shortly. No structures are threatened at this time.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

"Aggressive" drivers arrested for behavior at roadwork zones

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office takes road crew safety seriously -- to the point of arrests. It says the County's Roads and Parks department has experienced an increase in aggressive driving toward road workers and flaggers. Two recent incidents led to arrests and criminal charges by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO).
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Sheriff's deputies to provide extra security at Jackson County Fair

CENTRAL POINT — To ensure everyone's safety, law enforcement from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office will be present each night of the Jackson County Fair. “We are working in close collaboration with the other local law enforcement agencies Pro Probation and also with CYA security so there’s a lot of folks out here just to monitor things like that and just to make sure everybody has a good time and that no trouble occurs,” said Sergeant John Richmond, Jackson County Sheriff's Special Service Division.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KTVL

Armed suspect arrested during unlicensed cannabis bust in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — One individual armed with a pistol was arrested when law enforcement raided an illegal cannabis grow in Central Point on Thursday, July 14. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives including Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Medford Police Department (MPD) officers conducted a search and seizure at an unapproved cannabis grow site on the 4100 block of Corey Road in Central Point.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
KDRV

Josephine County approved, Jackson & Klamath Counties blue, waiting

SALEM & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's drug decriminalization oversight council is adding Josephine County to the State's list of counties with approved Behavioral Health Resource Networks (BHRN) for support of Oregon Measure 110 -- and support from its funding. A BHRN is a drug addiction treatment and recovery program...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Law enforcement conducts large unlicensed cannabis bust in Central Point

CENTRAL POINT — An unlicensed cannabis operation in Central Point was busted in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 12. Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies conducted a search and seizure on the 6000 block of Foley Road, where they found approximately 5,014 illegal cannabis plants in 21 temporary “hoop-style” greenhouses and two permanent greenhouses, as well as 100 lbs. of processed black-market marijuana, $5,440 in cash, and two firearms. The illegal cannabis was seized and destroyed on site.
CENTRAL POINT, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy