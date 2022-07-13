Deputy rescues missing 5-year-old from Sprague River in Chiloquin

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Three people are dead and others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash on Saturday on Highway 97 near milepost 230, according to Oregon State Police. OSP says a Suburban was traveling south on Highway 97 when the vehicle in front of them rapidly slowed down. The driver of the Suburban, 58-year-old Andrew Castiricone from San Carlos, California, swerved into the northbound lanes striking an FJ Cruiser head-on. The FJ Cruiser, driven by 43-year-old Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky from San Mateo hit the vehicle behind it. This was a Subaru, driven by 34-year-old Kevin Richard Smith from Medford. Another vehicle, a Lexus, driven by 63-year-old Robert Brian Anderson from Chico sustained damage from the crash debris.

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO