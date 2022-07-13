New York Trio Slapped With 115 Hate-Crime Charges After Being Busted With Vile Leaflets

Jim Bopp, the general counsel for the anti-abortion group National Right to Life, believes that the 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion should have had to carry the baby to term. Many conservatives claims the story was a hoax until the alleged rapist was arrested on Tuesday. Bopp, who crafted model legislation for states to adopt when Roe was overturned, told Politico that such legislation doesn’t allow rape victims to get abortions. “She would have had the baby, and as many women who have had babies as a result of rape, we would hope that she would understand the reason and ultimately the benefit of having the child,” he said. Bopp’s model legislation notes that some states may need to carve out exceptions for rape or incest which Bopp said described as “a pro-life position, but it’s not our ideal position.”

