ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornell, NY

New York Trio Slapped With 115 Hate-Crime Charges After Being Busted With Vile Leaflets

By Alice Tecotzky
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blatant racism and antisemitism shook a small city in upstate New York over the weekend when individuals dropped white supremacist pamphlets at private homes, public locations, and places of worship. Early Sunday...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi AG’s Office: Emmett Till Case Has ‘No New Evidence’

An old unserved warrant in the Emmett Till case was found in a basement in late June with Carolyn Bryant Donham’s name on it but the Mississippi Attorney General’s office said Friday it doesn’t support reopening the case. Donham accused Till of whistling at her, setting off the brutal lynching by a group of white men including her husband. The discovery of the warrant has led to calls to arrest Donham, who would now be in her eighties, but Michelle Williams, chief of staff in the AG’s office, told the Associated Press, “There’s no new evidence to open the case back up.” Williams said the office hasn’t been in contact with Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson, who would ultimately be responsible for prosecuting Donham. In an unpublished manuscript titled I Am More Than a Wolf Whistle, Donham claimed that she didn’t wish harm on Till. His family believe recent developments, including the warrant, “cannot be ignored by the authorities in Mississippi.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Hornell, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Hornell, NY
TheDailyBeast

Prominent Anti-Abortion Lawyer: 10-Year-Old Rape Victim Would Benefit From Giving Birth

Jim Bopp, the general counsel for the anti-abortion group National Right to Life, believes that the 10-year-old rape victim who traveled from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion should have had to carry the baby to term. Many conservatives claims the story was a hoax until the alleged rapist was arrested on Tuesday. Bopp, who crafted model legislation for states to adopt when Roe was overturned, told Politico that such legislation doesn’t allow rape victims to get abortions. “She would have had the baby, and as many women who have had babies as a result of rape, we would hope that she would understand the reason and ultimately the benefit of having the child,” he said. Bopp’s model legislation notes that some states may need to carve out exceptions for rape or incest which Bopp said described as “a pro-life position, but it’s not our ideal position.”
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leaflet#Vile#Antisemitism#Hate Crime#New York Trio Slapped#The New York Times
TheDailyBeast

10-Year-Old’s Abortion Doc Sends Cease and Desist Letter to Indiana AG

The obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on an out-of-state 10-year-old rape victim has a clear message for Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita: stop making “misleading” statements or face legal consequences. Dr. Caitlin Bernard’s attorney sent Rokita a cease and desist letter Friday after he dragged her name through the mud, claiming without evidence that she didn’t report the procedure as required by law. Records from the state’s Department of Health quickly exonerated Bernard, showing she had followed protocol. Bernard’s lawyer, Kathleen DeLaney, called Rokita statements “false,” with the potential to “incite harassment or violence” from the public against the doctor. DeLaney wrote that Rokita continued to disparage Bernard after the records were released, but couldn’t point to any statement in particular when The Daily Beast followed up.
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Goes to War Against ‘Woke Math’

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to ignore rumors about a potential 2024 presidential bid. Instead, he turned his ire to “woke math” at a Friday gathering in Tampa for the conservative group Moms for Liberty. He boasted that, after a recent Department of Education review, woke math books in Florida were sent back to publishers, who “took the woke out and sent us back normal math books.” “I’m just thinking to myself, like, two plus two equals four, right? It’s not ‘two plus two equals four, well, how do you feel about that? Is that an injustice?’” DeSantis riffed. “No, we gotta teach the kids to get the right answer.” The anger directed at arithmetic comes as Trumpworld pundits have begun attacking DeSantis for still leaving the door open to a potential presidential primary challenge against Donald Trump.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Forty People Unaccounted for After Flooding Batters Virginia

More than 40 people remain unaccounted for after flooding ravaged Buchanan County, Virginia, authorities said in a news conference on Wednesday. WCYB reported that flooding has affected more than 100 houses, and that there are multiple power outages and boil water notices in effect. While there are no confirmed fatalities, various search and rescue teams are working in the area. The floodwaters have compromised bridge access in some parts of the county, and other areas are experiencing mudslides.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania Rep Belatedly Changes His Tune on RonJon’s False Elector Fiasco

Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Kelly initially denied his staff had any involvement in a scheme to give fake elector papers to former Vice President Mike Pence. Now, he isn’t so sure. Kelly’s press secretary confirmed to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Wednesday that Kelly’s chief of staff has started an internal probe into whether his staff played a role. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) raised the allegation after he was accused of trying to give the bogus papers to Pence on Jan. 6. He claimed he was only delivering papers given to him by Kelly’s office. In fact, Johnson’s office gave the Sentinel a screenshot Wednesday showing that the chiefs of staff for both lawmakers had a two-minute phone call that morning, and a Johnson spokesperson said it was “about how Kelly’s office could get us the electors because they had it.” Kelly’s chief of staff in question no longer works for him and did not comment to the Sentinel.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

J.D. Vance's Campaign Fundraising Is Down to Its Bootstraps

The J.D. Vance campaign is broke. That’s the key takeaway from Federal Election Commission filings this week, which show that between mid-April and the end of June, the Vance team raised a million dollars, spent more than that, and is a quarter of a million dollars in the hole with just four months until election day.
OHIO STATE
Distractify

'Dateline' Dives Into the Gruesome Murder of Kelley Clayton and the Bizarre Circumstances Surrounding It

The town of Elmira, N.Y. describes itself as a "great place to live," and for the most part that's true. Sadly, on the evening of September 29, 2015, that would change for one family. Kelley Clayton (35) and her two children were home while her husband, Thomas Clayton, was out for the night playing poker. When he returned home around 12:30 a.m., he would be met with a gruesome scene.
ELMIRA, NY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy