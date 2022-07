The Nothing Phone (1) is finally here. Amid the bonkers hype and drip-feed of information over the past few months, the Phone (1) has built a massive following—which isn't always easy to appease. Thankfully, the Nothing Phone (1) hits the right spot in many places, not least the pocket, with Nothing powering the Phone (1) into the mid-range phone market with aplomb. The Phone (1)'s big selling point, the transparent case and unique LED glyph are interesting but not killer features. Still, they'll turn heads and get people taking about the Phone (1) and about Nothing, which is what the company wants.

