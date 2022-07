The Great Neck Alert Fire Company reminds residents to check their carbon monoxide detectors. On Tuesday, June 28, Chabad of Great Neck, located on East Shore Road in the Village of Kings Point, experienced a carbon monoxide (CO) leak. The Great Neck Alert Fire Company was the first to respond to the situation, later joined by the Great Neck Vigilant Fire Company and EMS units, the Nassau County Fire Department and the Kings Point Police Department.

